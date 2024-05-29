Follow on Google News
ASA to Meet Market Demand for Skilled and Certified Gems and Jewelry Appraisers
By: ASA
In an industry where trust and precision are paramount, the importance of proper training and certification cannot be emphasized enough. These credentials are vital for maintaining the integrity of appraisal services and ensuring client confidence in the competitive jewelry market. Accurately valuing jewelry and gemstones requires a thorough understanding of their inherent qualities, market trends, and the continually advancing field of gemology. Certified and well-trained jewelers have the necessary skills to provide reliable and unbiased evaluations, ensuring that customers receive fair and precise appraisals for insurance, resale, or estate purposes.
Upcoming Course Offerings Include:
GJ103 Fundamentals of Jewelry Appraisal
This course serves as an introduction to essential concepts and the foundational knowledge necessary for crafting appraisal reports.
Foundation I: Core Principles of Appraising Gems and Jewelry
This course delves deep into the fundamental principles and theories of valuation, providing appraisers with the requisite knowledge base to competently assess gems and jewelry.
Foundation II: Appraising Gems & Jewelry for Insurance Scheduling
This course equips appraisers with an in-depth understanding of the essential principles and processes needed to create appraisal reports tailored for insurance scheduling.
Appraising Gems & Jewelry for Advanced Assignments:
Educational grants and free student membership are available to eligible students.
For additional information e-mail asainfo@appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
