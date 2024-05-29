 

ASA to Meet Market Demand for Skilled and Certified Gems and Jewelry Appraisers

By: ASA
 
HERNDON, Va. - June 3, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA is excited to announce its new schedule of gems and jewelry appraisal courses, tailored for jewelers, gemologists, and related professionals aiming to broaden their expertise or pursue a career in appraisal.

In an industry where trust and precision are paramount, the importance of proper training and certification cannot be emphasized enough. These credentials are vital for maintaining the integrity of appraisal services and ensuring client confidence in the competitive jewelry market. Accurately valuing jewelry and gemstones requires a thorough understanding of their inherent qualities, market trends, and the continually advancing field of gemology. Certified and well-trained jewelers have the necessary skills to provide reliable and unbiased evaluations, ensuring that customers receive fair and precise appraisals for insurance, resale, or estate purposes.

Upcoming Course Offerings Include:

GJ103 Fundamentals of Jewelry Appraisal
This course serves as an introduction to essential concepts and the foundational knowledge necessary for crafting appraisal reports.
Foundation I: Core Principles of Appraising Gems and Jewelry
This course delves deep into the fundamental principles and theories of valuation, providing appraisers with the requisite knowledge base to competently assess gems and jewelry.
  • October 7-11, 2024 | 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM EDT | Virtual | https://bit.ly/4bZGcVU
  • March 3-7, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST | Virtual | https://bit.ly/4e2esBV GJ202

Foundation II: Appraising Gems & Jewelry for Insurance Scheduling
This course equips appraisers with an in-depth understanding of the essential principles and processes needed to create appraisal reports tailored for insurance scheduling.
  • April 7-18, 2025 | 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT | Virtual | https://bit.ly/4e2eB8r GJ203

Appraising Gems & Jewelry for Advanced Assignments: Development and Report Writing This course provides students with the knowledge and confidence required to tackle challenging assignments such as estate tax appraisals, equitable distribution assessments, or insurance loss claims.
  • June 9-23, 2025 | 11:00 AM - 5:00 EDT | Virtual | https://bit.ly/4e2wpjH

Educational grants and free student membership are available to eligible students.

For additional information e-mail asainfo@appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
ASA
***@appraisers.org
Appraiser
Non-profit
Herndon - Virginia - United States
