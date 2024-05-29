Mary O'Connor Honored with 2024 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award

By: ASA

Mary O'Connor, ASA

Media Contact

Todd J. Paradis

tparadis@appraisers.org

7037332124 Todd J. Paradis7037332124

End

-- ASA proudly announces Mary O'Connor as a recipient of the esteemed 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award.Recognized for her exceptional dedication, unwavering commitment, and outstanding contributions to both ASA and the broader appraisal profession, Mary O'Connor emerges as a distinguished recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. This accolade is reserved for individuals who exemplify steadfast involvement and loyalty with a minimum of 25 years of membership with the ASA or its reciprocal equivalent.Mary O'Connor, an esteemed accredited senior appraiser specializing in business valuation, serves as Partner of Forensic and Valuation Services at Sikich LLP in Chicago, IL. With a career beginning in 1979, Mary has carved a remarkable path in valuation and financial forensics. She has provided expert opinion for a variety of purposes and enjoys a national reputation for the valuation of non-taxable intangibles in complex property tax appeals and litigation. She is expert in melding the skills of business valuation, real estate and equipment appraisal, forensic accounting, and investigation into her work. A stalwart member of ASA since 1983, Mary O'Connor embodies excellence in her field.The formal recognition of Mary O'Connor's illustrious career will take place during the Annual International Awards Luncheon, scheduled at theon Monday, September 16, from 12:30-1:30 pm PT in Portland, OR.