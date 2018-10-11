News By Tag
L-Tron Corporation Sending one of its Crash Experts to NYSTARS Joint Conference
The conference is at the Fort William Henry Conference Center October 17-19, and will focus on car-pedestrian crashes. The event will include crash testing with life-size models known as "dummies."
McNeill will bring OSCR360 – the photographic solution which simplifies spherical imaging for crime and crash scenes – for attendees to use during the three-day conference. OSCR360 captures 360-degree spherical photographs of crash scenes, including the interiors of involved vehicles, and incorporates them as "containers"
NYSTARS gathers professionals in motor vehicle collision reconstruction to promote standards and training and traffic safety.
McNeill, an ACTAR-accredited collision re-constructionist and certified senior crime scene analyst, has testified as an expert witness at the town, county and state court levels. His background includes work as a police instructor, having conducted several forensic photography and crime scene technician training courses for more than a decade. He assisted the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services in developing its Basic Investigative Photography and Police Crime Scene and Evidence Specialist courses. He holds a Master of Forensic Sciences degree from the George Washington University.
"We're excited about the NYSTARS conference for three reasons," L-Tron COO Gayle DeRose said. "Of course, we're interested in any opportunity to have crash re-constructionists experience OSCR360's capabilities. We truly believe in its ability to contribute to the documentation of a crash scene as well as organizing evidence in a comprehensive package for presentation."
"We're pleased to lend Andy's expertise and his extensive experience in crash investigations and reconstruction. The conference is also an opportunity for Andy to stay current on the latest developments in the field, as well as listening and learning what OSCR360 user's needs are." she said.
Watch a video to see how OSCR assists on Crash Recon.
