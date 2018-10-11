 
News By Tag
* NYSTARS
* NYSTARS Conference
* NYSTARS 2018
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Victor
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

L-Tron Corporation Sending one of its Crash Experts to NYSTARS Joint Conference

 
 
IATAI-crash-demo-with-OSCR360
IATAI-crash-demo-with-OSCR360
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
NYSTARS
NYSTARS Conference
NYSTARS 2018

Industry:
Government

Location:
Victor - New York - US

Subject:
Events

VICTOR, N.Y. - Oct. 16, 2018 - PRLog -- L-Tron's Director of Forensic Education Andrew McNeill will participate in the Annual Joint Conference hosted by the New York Statewide Traffic Accident Reconstruction Society (NYSTARS).

The conference is at the Fort William Henry Conference Center October 17-19, and will focus on car-pedestrian crashes. The event will include crash testing with life-size models known as "dummies."

McNeill will bring  OSCR360 – the photographic solution which simplifies spherical imaging for crime and crash scenes – for attendees to use during the three-day conference.  OSCR360 captures 360-degree spherical photographs of crash scenes, including the interiors of involved vehicles, and incorporates them as "containers" for digital evidence into courtroom presentation software.

NYSTARS gathers professionals in motor vehicle collision reconstruction to promote standards and training and traffic safety.

McNeill, an ACTAR-accredited collision re-constructionist and certified senior crime scene analyst, has testified as an expert witness at the town, county and state court levels. His background includes work as a police instructor, having conducted several forensic photography and crime scene technician training courses for more than a decade. He assisted the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services in developing its Basic Investigative Photography and Police Crime Scene and Evidence Specialist courses. He holds a Master of Forensic Sciences degree from the George Washington University.

"We're excited about the NYSTARS conference for three reasons," L-Tron COO Gayle DeRose said.  "Of course, we're interested in any opportunity to have crash re-constructionists experience OSCR360's capabilities.  We truly believe in its ability to contribute to the documentation of a crash scene as well as organizing evidence in a comprehensive package for presentation."

"We're pleased to lend Andy's expertise and his extensive experience in crash investigations and reconstruction.  The conference is also an opportunity for Andy to stay current on the latest developments in the field, as well as listening and learning what OSCR360 user's needs are." she said.

Watch a video to see how OSCR assists on Crash Recon.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/h2FEW5hWE5A" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>



Click to learn more about OSCR360. https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360

About L-Tron Corporation
L-Tron  (https://www.L-Tron.com) has been providing world class data capture hardware and software technology solutions, specializing in law enforcement, public safety and government, as well as manufacturing, industrial automation and field mobility for over 40 years. We are a proud New York State business with law enforcement equipment deployed in over 2,000 municipalities across 49 states nationwide. We partner with leading equipment manufacturers: Brother, Dell, Getac, Havis, Honeywell, LEM, Patrol Data, Zebra Technologies and more. Our premier partnership level translates to higher levels of support delivered to you quickly. OSCR360 is on NYS contract PT66773.

Contact
***@l-tron.com
8008309523
End
Source:
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:NYSTARS, NYSTARS Conference, NYSTARS 2018
Industry:Government
Location:Victor - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Oct 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share