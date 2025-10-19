News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Encore Technologies Corp Announces Receipt for Final Prospectus and Conditional Approval for Listing
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution, or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.
The Common Shares are being offered by Leede Financial Inc., acting as agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent") on a commercially reasonable efforts basis under the terms of an agency agreement dated October 23, 2025 (the "Agency Agreement") between the Company and the Agent. Pursuant to the Agency Agreement, the Company will pay the Agent a cash commission of 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Company will also issue to the Agent non-transferable share purchase warrants equal to 7.0% of the number of Common Shares sold under the Offering, at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for twelve (12) months from the closing date of the Offering. In addition, the Agent will receive a corporate finance fee of $50,000, of which $25,000 has already been paid.
The Company also granted the Agent an over-allotment option to sell up to an additional 750,000 Common Shares (equal to 15% of the Common Shares offered pursuant to the Offering) at $0.15 per Common Share (for additional gross proceeds of up to $112,500), exercisable for 60 calendar days following the closing of the Offering on the same terms as the Offering.
The Company has received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the listing of the Common Shares, subject to the Company satisfying customary conditions, filing all required documentation and closing the Offering. Once final approval is granted, the Common Shares will commence trading under the symbol "ENCR." There can be no guarantee that the CSE will accept the listing of the Company's common shares.
Delivery of the Prospectus (and any amendment thereto) is deemed to have occurred in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Company's Prospectus is available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's issuer profile. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus, and any amendment, may be obtained without charge from the Agent via email at syndication@
About Encore Technologies Corp.
Encore Technologies Corp. builds and invests in technology ventures that advance intelligent infrastructure, energy systems, and data optimization. The Company's platforms leverage data and automation to improve the efficiency, transparency, and sustainability of real-world systems. Encore continues to evaluate opportunities to acquire or develop complementary technologies that align with its vision of a more connected and intelligent built environment.
***
For further information contact:
Stephen Kukucha
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 398-4786
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking information"
Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties. Key risk factors include, without limitation: the Company's ability to satisfy all conditions required for listing on the CSE; the receipt of final approval from the CSE; completion of the Offering on the terms described or at all; market, economic interest rate conditions; access to and cost of capital; the Company's ability to execute its business plan; the timing, scope and success of client acquisitions and platform development;
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information contained in this release except as required by applicable securities laws.
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse