Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

Survival Hax will End its First Quarter with a Massive Stock Clearance Sale - 50% OFF

Survival Hax will End its First Quarter of the year with a Massive Stock Clearance Sale of their Tactical LED Pen. Save 50% Until Stocks Last!
 
 
Survival Hax, Tactical LED Pen at 50% OFF
Survival Hax, Tactical LED Pen at 50% OFF
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- SurvivalHax.Com, designed for the weekend campers, avid hikers, bikers, outdoor enthusiasts, and the hardcore survivalists, today announced the Stock Clearance Sale of a survival tool that's more than just a ballpoint pen.

The Tactical LED Pen writes, cuts, shines, and breaks glass. The exterior is made from military grade aviation aluminum alloy with a tungsten cone tip. Inside you'll find a blade with made from 3CR13 steel, an LED light, and a refillable cartridge

It will pack a nasty punch in a self defense situation. The pen light will illuminate the door and keys. A knife to cut loose threads off of the clothing, or cut up kindling in a survival situation. A rounded Tungsten tip doubles as a glass breaker if stuck in a vehicle, or when need to rescue someone.

A great self defense gift for men or women.

CUSTOMER REVIEWS

5 STARS - I'M IN LOVE!!
Got this in the mail the other day and I have to say it's awesome!!!! Super nice quality.  I think I'm going to have to order another one.

5 STARS - AWESOME SELF DEFENSE PEN
Just got this from you guys on Amazon and wanted to say it's a neat little addition to my EDC. It's been very handy cutting open boxes so far.

Survival Hax endorses a number of Survival and Self Defense products which have been highly recommended by experts in those fields.

Their Elite Members save 10%, see the new products first, have review opportunities, receive free survival guides and get a chance to win free gear monthly.

SurvivalHax.Com aims to educate folks on everything from what bugs can eat if run out of food, to weapon creation, to hunkering down while providing quality products to use if SHTF.

You Don't Need it, Until It's Too Late.

To Save 50% Until Stocks Last!
https://wp.survivalhax.com/tactical-pen/opt/

To visit our website:
https://survivalhax.com

Contact
Rick Canton
***@survivalhax.com
Source:
Email:***@survivalhax.com Email Verified
