Subsea Global Solutions Welcomes Back Harun Duzgoren as Chief Executive Officer

-- Subsea Global Solutions ("Company"), the leading global provider of underwater repair, maintenance, and marine services, is pleased to announce the appointment of, effective immediately.following a successful tenure as Regional CEO for the Americas at Inchcape Shipping Services ("ISS").With more thanacross the global marine services industry, including executive roles with, Duzgoren brings a proven record of strategic growth, operational excellence, and client-centric innovation back to the company. He previously served asat Subsea Global Solutions, where he played a pivotal role in driving international expansion both organically and inorganically, professionalizing its commercial offering, and strengthening customer relationships.Prior to his work with ISS and Subsea Global, Duzgoren held senior leadership positions in different geographies over a 16-year career with V.Group, a leading ship management and marine services firm. There, he spearheaded global and regional expansion initiatives, growing managed fleets and developing ancillary service offerings for ship owners and asset managers worldwide.As part of this leadership transition,, who has successfully guided the Company as its CEO, will assume the role of, ensuring continued focus and operational excellence across the region.will remain in his role assaid, the New-York based middle-market private equity firm, who is the majority owner of Subsea Global Solutions. "His global expertise, commercial acumen, and commitment to operational excellence make him the ideal leader to guide us into our next chapter of growth. We also want to recognize and thank Paul for his strong stewardship as CEO. With Paul and Captain Kumar continuing in key regional leadership roles, Subsea Global Solutions is exceptionally well positioned to deliver on our mission to provide unmatched underwater solutions worldwide."said Duzgoren. "The Company has a world-class reputation, innovation, and service quality, underpinned by an exceptional team across the globe. I look forward to working with our people, partners, and clients to build on this momentum and continue strengthening our position as the global leader in underwater services."Subsea Global Solutions is the globally trusted leader in underwater ship repair, maintenance, and marine services. With a strong presence across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the company delivers innovative, reliable, and efficient solutions to shipowners, operators, and managers worldwide.GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle-market industrial and business services companies. GenNx360 invests in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing value-enhancing operational improvements to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, business & industrial services, automation & industrial technology, packaging products, equipment services, environmental services, and food ingredients/equipment/services. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City.