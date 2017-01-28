News By Tag
Survival Hax pushes the new and improved well rounded multi-tool survival knife
Survival Hax launches the 3 in 1 Survival Folding Knife with Screwdriver and LED Light to handle jobs on the run. Whether you're looking for a survival knife, multi-tool, protection or something you can use every day, then you found your Huckleberry.
The second tool this knife has is an LED light. The thumb-sized LED has enough power to illuminate a dark path or help find keys if there are no street lights. The LED attachment quickly folds out from the pocket knife right where the thumb would rest. Turning the mini light off and on is easy, and if dropped, the handle will protect any fragile components.
The third tool is a screwdriver that comes with 4 bits. Flathead, Phillips, Alan wrench (hex key) 6 sided, and a Torx wrench (or star wrench) 6 points. Each bit is magnetic and tucks away nicely into the handle after use. The actual bit driver is on the handle. Bits are double sided and have two different sizes that can be used when you flip them over.
This knife is available for purchase through Amazon Marketplace and through their Online Shop for only $19.99.
The company endorses a number of Survival and Self Defense products which have been highly recommended by experts in those fields. They are the creators of Survival Water Filter, the best selling, lightweight, and portable water filter that can be taken and utilized anywhere if the emergency situation is running out of water on a long hike or bike ride.
Survival Hax aims to educate folks on everything from what bugs you can eat if you run out of food, to weapon creation, to hunkering down while providing quality products to use if SHTF.
SurvivalHax.Com, You Don't Need it, Until It's Too Late.
