Harvest Properties Acquires Two San Francisco Bay Area Self Storage Facilities for $44.2 Million
By: Harvest Properties
Acquired in an off-market transaction, Best Self Storage Sonoma is an 80,000-square-
Vallejo Self Storage is a newly constructed 76,000-square-
The JLL Storage Capital Markets team represented the seller in the sale of Vallejo Self Storage.
The Harvest-led joint venture has engaged Extra Space, the largest third-party self-storage management company in the country, to manage both properties.
"Demand fundamentals continue to improve as high housing costs, urban housing's limited garage/storage space, and a growing renter population have all led to growth in the sector," said Harvest Partner Preston O'Connell. "Investment in self-storage assets have low future capital requirements and offer an operationally lean model with high margins and relatively low maintenance costs compared to other asset classes."
Harvest has a long-standing mission of actively pursuing acquisition opportunities across the Bay Area, with a focus on high-quality assets in supply-constrained markets. That philosophy helped drive the firm's decision to enter the self-storage space.
"Located in supply constrained markets, the Vallejo and Sonoma self-storage facilities wed our long-term investment strategy with our underlying conviction in the region," added Harvest Properties Director of Investments Alex Kaplan. "We believe in the resilience of the sector and the intrinsic value of quality assets in forever locations. We look forward to expanding our self-storage portfolio within the Bay Area."
"We started our expansion into the self-storage sector in 2024 with the acquisition of three assets in the eastern United States and we're excited to continue that growth on the west coast with these two acquisitions,"
Harvest (http://www.harvestproperties.com) entered the self-storage sector in 2024, with its development of a 473-unit facility in Napa in 2024, which is now fully leased.
"In Napa, we successfully worked with the city to position our facility as a critical service hub for the area's growing housing and small business needs," O'Connell said. "It was a straightforward concession given the existing use, and we plan to replicate this strategy where appropriate across other infill, land-constrained sites."
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications
***@dbrpr.com
