A necessity for travelling and emergency needs, now in a Portable Bag
A Water Filter that removes sediment and other particles from water, a necessity for travelling and emergency needs, now in a Portable Bag.
Survivalists who take pride in their bug out bags, and hikers who are always trying to shave weight from their gear, love this thing for a few reasons:
The ability to filter water at a low micron count. Think of microns as a unit of measure. The higher the micron count, the more contaminants will be able to slip through. The lower the micron count, the better. Survival Hax' Filter Bag comes with a built in 0.1 micron water filter straw which is capable of cleaning and purifying dirty water.
The amount of water that can be filtered from one straw. All filters have an expiration date. The high quality ones will last longer. In a SHTF situation, when no one knows when to have fresh water again, it's best to go for filters with longer life spans. The Portable Water Filter Bag can purify up to 1000 liters (about 300 gallons) of contaminated water with a single unit. That's more water than the average human drinks in a full year.
Lightweight and collapsible. Lugging gallon jugs of water can be cumbersome and heavy when backpacking. Keep one of these in a bug-out bag or vehicle at all times, in case clean H2O runs out.
Customer Reviews:
5 Stars - Love this Portable Water Filter
"This is the best pocket sized water filter I have found. I like how the filter can fit inside a water bottle. Got one for each of my children for emergencies"
5 Stars - Great Addition to Your Emergency Kit
"This portable water filter bag is lightweight and takes up very little room. Our 6 year old has his own basic survival pack that he wears while we hike. It has a few items that would buy us some time if we should ever be separated. It includes a space blanket, some energy bars, a whistle and a flashlight. This filter bottle is simple and easy for him to operate. He's not ready for the fire starter yet but I tested it and it works great." - Dawn Reynolds
Survival Hax endorses a number of Survival and Self Defense products which have been highly recommended by experts in those fields.
They are the creators of Survival Water Filter, the best selling, lightweight, and portable water filter that can be taken and utilized anywhere if the emergency situation is running out of water on a long hike or bike ride.
Their Elite Members save 10%, see the new products first, get review opportunities, receive free survival guides and a chance to win free gear monthly.
SurvivalHax.Com aims to educate folks on everything, from what bugs are safe to eat if food runs out, to weapon creation, to hunkering down while providing quality products to use if SHTF.
SurvivalHax.Com, You Don't Need it, Until It's Too Late.
