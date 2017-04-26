News By Tag
Introducing, the New and Improved 4-in-1 Tactical LED Pen with Glassbreaker by Survival Hax
Survival Hax launches the Tactical LED Pen with Glassbreaker - 4 in 1 Pen, LED Light, Fire Starter, and Self Defense Kubotan. They've added features to this pen to help you in a survival situation.
-A glass breaker to rescue someone stuck in a car.
-An LED light to illuminate at night.
-And a fire flint to create sparks should you need fire.
The exterior of this beauty is made from military grade aviation aluminum alloy with a tungsten cone tip.Inside you'll find a fire flint made from magnesium, an LED light, and a solid ballpoint pen for writing. This tactical pen will feel great in your hand, it'll look classy, and it will pack a nasty punch if you're in a self defense situation. And last but not least, this is a quality writing pen that utilizes refillable ink cartridges. So you won't have to get a new pen, ever.
This pen is available for purchase on Amazon Marketplace and their Online Shop for only $19.99.
Their Elite Members save 10%, see the new products first, get review opportunities, receive free survival guides and a chance to win free gear monthly.
The company endorses a number of Survival and Self Defense products which have been highly recommended by experts in those fields. They are the creators of Survival Water Filter, the best selling, lightweight, and portable water filter that can be taken and utilized anywhere if the emergency situation is running out of water on a long hike or bike ride.
Survival Hax, aims to educate folks on everything from what bugs you can eat if you run out of food, to weapon creation, to hunkering down while providing quality products to use if SHTF.
SurvivalHax.Com, You Don't Need it, Until It's Too Late.
Visit the product page on Amazon:
Tactical LED Pen with Glassbreaker - 4 in 1 Pen, LED Light, Fire Starter, and Self Defense Kubotan (https://www.amazon.com/
Visit the product page on their website:
https://survivalhax.com/
Contact
Rick Canton
Survival Hax
***@survivalhax.com
