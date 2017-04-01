 
Industry News





Survival Hax starts its 2nd Quarter with a Massive Stock Clearance Sale. 50% OFF on All Items

 
 
SANTEE, Calif. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Survival Hax starts its 2nd Quarter of the year with a Massive Stock Clearance Sale. 50% OFF on all their items for a limited only.

SurvivalHax.Com, designed for the weekend campers, avid hikers, bikers, outdoor enthusiasts, and the hardcore survivalists, today announced a Massive Stock Clearance Sale on All their Items.

Just go Amazon, search for their storefront Survival Hax, add the desired product on the cart, then use ALLWIN50 upon check-out.

Survival Hax endorses a number of Survival and Self Defense products which have been highly recommended by experts in those fields.

Their Elite Members save 10%, see the new products first, have review opportunities, receive free survival guides and get a chance to win free gear monthly.

SurvivalHax.Com aims to educate folks on everything from what bugs can be eaten if run out of food, to weapon creation, to hunkering down while providing quality products to use if SHTF.

You Don't Need it, Until It's Too Late.


Visit our Amazon Shop:

https://www.amazon.com/s?me=A1MOSELGT5JLH5


Visit our Online Shop:

https://survivalhax.com/

