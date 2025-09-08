News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Michigan Food as Medicine Summit to Bring Together Health, Policy, & Community Leaders Oct 7–8
Keynote speaker Dr. Seth A. Berkowitz, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is a nationally recognized expert on the connection between health-related social needs and health outcomes. He serves as lead evaluator for the North Carolina Healthy Opportunities Pilots and is Deputy Scientific Director for the American Heart Association's Health Care by Food initiative.
Dr. Berkowitz will also join Food First Michigan hosts Dr. Phil Knight and Gerry Brisson, along with Dr. Dawn Opel, this Sunday, September 14, which coincides with National Food as Medicine Day, to preview the Summit and discuss the interrelationship between income, food insecurity, nutrition, and health, and how specific Food as Medicine interventions can support improved health outcomes. Food First Michigan airs weekly at 9 p.m. on WJR 760 AM and is also available at https://bit.ly/
Michigan's Leadership and Momentum in Food as Medicine
This Summit builds on Michigan's leadership in Food as Medicine. Since 2020, FBCM has partnered with South Michigan Food Bank and Grace Health in Battle Creek to pilot a Fresh Food Pharmacy program that provides patients managing chronic illness with access to healthy food and nutrition support. Early evaluation by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago shows promising improvements in health outcomes and food security. Read the full evaluation here: http://bit.ly/
With the state's new In Lieu of Services (ILOS) provision effective June 1, 2025, Michigan now has a supportive environment to expand Food as Medicine initiatives in partnership with Medicaid health plans. The timing is right to build on this momentum, and through the Summit, FBCM aims to continue the conversation and strengthen coalition-building across the state so Food as Medicine can move forward through strategic collaboration.
Summit Agenda Highlights
Breakout sessions will explore research and evaluation, community and cultural perspectives, clinical integration, and strategies for putting Food as Medicine into practice.
Registration and Opportunities to Engage
There is still time to register before the deadline on October 1, 2025. Participants will gain insight from national experts, engage in breakout sessions, and network with leaders across healthcare, philanthropy, agriculture, and community-based organizations.
Register and learn more at mifamsummit.org (https://mifam.connect.space/
Continuing the Conversation
The Summit is only the beginning. FBCM invites partners to continue the conversation by coalition building to advance Food as Medicine in Michigan.
Sign up at https://bit.ly/
Media Resources
Logos and event graphics are available for download at https://bit.ly/
Media Contact:
ddonahue@fbcmich.org
517-614-9831
Contact
Food Bank Council of Michigan
***@fbcmich.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse