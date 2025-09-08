 
News By Tag
* Foodasmedicine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* East Lansing
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2025
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
141312111098

Michigan Food as Medicine Summit to Bring Together Health, Policy, & Community Leaders Oct 7–8

By:
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Sept. 12, 2025 - PRLog -- On National Food as Medicine Day, September 14, the Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM) is announcing details of the Michigan Food as Medicine Summit (MiFAM) to be held on October 7–8, 2025 at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing. The Summit will convene healthcare providers, payers, policymakers, researchers, and community leaders to advance the role of food and nutrition in health and health care.

Keynote speaker Dr. Seth A. Berkowitz, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is a nationally recognized expert on the connection between health-related social needs and health outcomes. He serves as lead evaluator for the North Carolina Healthy Opportunities Pilots and is Deputy Scientific Director for the American Heart Association's Health Care by Food initiative.

Dr. Berkowitz will also join Food First Michigan hosts Dr. Phil Knight and Gerry Brisson, along with Dr. Dawn Opel, this Sunday, September 14, which coincides with National Food as Medicine Day, to preview the Summit and discuss the interrelationship between income, food insecurity, nutrition, and health, and how specific Food as Medicine interventions can support improved health outcomes. Food First Michigan airs weekly at 9 p.m. on WJR 760 AM and is also available at https://bit.ly/4mWomsP

Michigan's Leadership and Momentum in Food as Medicine

This Summit builds on Michigan's leadership in Food as Medicine. Since 2020, FBCM has partnered with South Michigan Food Bank and Grace Health in Battle Creek to pilot a Fresh Food Pharmacy program that provides patients managing chronic illness with access to healthy food and nutrition support. Early evaluation by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago shows promising improvements in health outcomes and food security. Read the full evaluation here: http://bit.ly/42j6akD

With the state's new In Lieu of Services (ILOS) provision effective June 1, 2025, Michigan now has a supportive environment to expand Food as Medicine initiatives in partnership with Medicaid health plans. The timing is right to build on this momentum, and through the Summit, FBCM aims to continue the conversation and strengthen coalition-building across the state so Food as Medicine can move forward through strategic collaboration.

Summit Agenda Highlights

Breakout sessions will explore research and evaluation, community and cultural perspectives, clinical integration, and strategies for putting Food as Medicine into practice.

Registration and Opportunities to Engage

There is still time to register before the deadline on October 1, 2025. Participants will gain insight from national experts, engage in breakout sessions, and network with leaders across healthcare, philanthropy, agriculture, and community-based organizations.

Register and learn more at mifamsummit.org (https://mifam.connect.space/2025-mifam-summit/details)

Continuing the Conversation

The Summit is only the beginning. FBCM invites partners to continue the conversation by coalition building to advance Food as Medicine in Michigan.

Sign up at https://bit.ly/4nfAllz

Media Resources

Logos and event graphics are available for download at https://bit.ly/4gkwot9

Media Contact:
ddonahue@fbcmich.org
517-614-9831

Contact
Food Bank Council of Michigan
***@fbcmich.org
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@fbcmich.org Email Verified
Tags:Foodasmedicine
Industry:Health
Location:East Lansing - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Sep 12, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share