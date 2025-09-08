News By Tag
* Wine
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Beau Monde Traveller Magazine Expands Reach to the UK's First-Class Lounges with Aspire Lounges
Unveils Landmark Travel by River and Sea Issue and Announces its Exclusive Wine Journeys Collectors' Edition
By: Beau Monde Media
Expanded Reach in Aspire Lounges: Access to Affluent Travellers
Beau Monde Traveller has expanded its distribution into Aspire Lounges, the UK's leading first- class lounge network, at airports including London Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Belfast and Liverpool. Serving business and first-class passengers on SkyTeam carriers such as Air France, KLM and Delta, as well as affluent leisure travellers via Priority Pass, credit card membership, or direct purchase, these lounges offer a premium environment that combines exclusivity with broad reach.
This expansion complements Beau Monde Traveller's established presence in private jet lounges across the UK, including Harrods Aviation at London Stansted, TAG Farnborough and Signature Aviation at London Luton. The magazine also reaches readers through London's exclusive private members' clubs, five-star hotels and country estates across the UK. Strategically placed, Beau Monde Traveller engages high-intent travellers during natural pauses in their journey, connecting brands with readers who have both the means and the time to engage.
Aspire Lounges give brand partners access to travellers with discretionary income.These premium spaces put Beau Monde Traveller directly in the hands of readers who have both the leisure to explore its oversized format and the means to purchase luxury goods featured within its pages.
Travel by River and Sea Issue
Beau Monde Traveller has just released its highly anticipated Travel by River and Sea issue, offering an immersive journey into aquatic exploration worldwide. From serene Amazon River cruises to Arctic expeditions, this edition captures the breadth of water-based travel. Beyond traditional cruising, it explores bespoke yachting experiences, exclusive islands and pristine coastlines, including a feature on the Nautilus in the Maldives and an in-depth look at Montenegro.
For luxury travel brands from cruise lines, yacht charter, to island resorts, it provides a premier platform to reach engaged readers with a passion for distinctive, aspirational experiences. Brands interested in participating in the next issue, scheduled for publication in next February, are encouraged to secure placement early as space is limited. Preview here. https://beaumondetraveler.com/
Wine Journeys: From Soil to Cellar to Sommelier – A Once-a-Year Opportunity
Beau Monde Traveller has announced its next debut, the annual Wine Journeys: – From Soil to Cellar to Sommelier. Timed for release just after the harvest, this issue traces wine's story from its 8,000-year-old origins in Georgia to emerging producers in Japan and the UK, while celebrating classic vineyards in France, California and Australia.
The UK ranks as the sixth-largest consumer of wine globally and imports 99 percent of what it drinks, making it a uniquely valuable market for wine producers, regions, and luxury resorts. Wine Journeys provides access to this audience through deeply reported features and high-impact visuals, positioning brands in front of readers who see wine as both lifestyle and investment. Distributed across Aspire Lounges, private jet terminals, elite hotels, members' clubs, and more-than 700 international outlets via Gold Key Media, this issue offers a rare opportunity to engage the UK's most influential wine consumers.
📩 For feature placement or partnership inquiries, contact: advertising@
Contact
Hailey Cromwell
***@beaumondetraveler.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse