Follow on Google News

Beau Monde Traveller Appoints Esteemed Editorial Director Lucy Jones and Expands Global Presence

By: Beau Monde Media
 
CHELSEA, U.K. - June 6, 2025 - PRLog -- Beau Monde Traveller, the coffee table formatted  luxury travel and lifestyle magazine is entering a new editorial era. The publication is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucy Jones as Editorial Director—a move that signals a bold new chapter in content quality and evocative storytelling.

With a career spanning senior editorial positions at Condé Nast, The Telegraph, Lonely Planet, and as a publishing transformation consultant for the Financial Times, Jones brings a rare blend of narrative finesse and strategic vision to the title. Her appointment reflects Beau Monde Traveller's unwavering commitment to elevated storytelling for an audience that expects more than surface-level coverage.

"I've made a conscious decision to focus my work on beautifully presented content, unearthing tales from unique and exclusive world experiences," Jones shared. "My goal is to lead and inspire a team that embraces the shifting landscape of publishing while holding fast to the values of editorial quality, good story telling and design. When these elements are aligned, the results are lasting and powerful. I believe Beau Monde Traveller is uniquely positioned to offer just that."

Under her direction, the magazine will further develop its signature narrative-driven approach: a blend of deeply reported travel features and rich lifestyle content—produced for readers who don't just travel, but travel well.

Now in Production: Travel by River and Sea — Feature Opportunities Open

As the magazine looks ahead, Beau Monde Traveller is now producing its upcoming edition: Travel by River and Sea—a collector-worthy issue that traces the world's most evocative waterways, from river and ocean cruises, private yacht journeys, and island retreats. This edition is shaped for those who see water not simply as a route, but as a lens.

Brands and destinations with exceptional stories to tell—cruise lines, boutique yacht operators, and island resorts—are invited to submit expressions of interest for feature consideration.

A limited number of partnership placements remain available, offering select brands the opportunity to appear in a publication read by high-net-worth travellers, tastemakers, and industry leaders across both print and digital formats.

📩 For feature placement or partnership inquiries, please contact: advertising (at) beaumondetraveler.com

Global Expansion Through Gold Key Media

Alongside its print distribution across the UK's most rarefied addresses, Beau Monde Traveller has now expanded its global footprint digitally via a partnership with Gold Key Media.

Gold Key Media now delivers Beau Monde Traveller digitally to over 700 premium outlets across 60 global cities. The magazine is featured within a curated digital library accessible in elite spaces such as the Burj Al Arab, Park Hyatt New York, The Peninsula Paris, Necker Island, and leading airport lounges from Swissport Aspire and Collinson's Chase Sapphire to Oneworld and SNF.

This expansion ensures the magazine is not only read—but read in the right places: where influence, affluence, and aspiration converge.

About Beau Monde Traveller
Beau Monde Traveller is an independently published, large-format print magazine crafted for the globally curious and aesthetically minded traveller. Distributed across the UK and internationally in private members' clubs, luxury hotels, private jet lounges, and select retail venues, the magazine is renowned for its rich storytelling, elegant presentation, and immersive, culturally grounded travel journalism. https://beaumondetraveler.com/3d-flip-book/beau-monde-tra...

Beau Monde Media
Beau Monde Media
***@beaumondetraveler.com
