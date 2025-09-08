News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sun Pristine Maids Expands Family-Owned Cleaning Services Across Rhode Island
Local cleaning service in Rhode Island sets new standards for professional home cleaning with 60-second online booking and comprehensive residential services
As busy Rhode Island families increasingly seek reliable house cleaning services, Sun Pristine Maids has positioned itself as the trusted local alternative to corporate cleaning chains. The company's comprehensive residential cleaning in RI includes standard maintenance cleaning, deep cleaning services, move-in/move-
Setting New Standards for Professional Cleaning Service in Rhode Island
What distinguishes Sun Pristine Maids from other cleaning services in Rhode Island is their commitment to modern convenience paired with traditional values. The company's innovative 60-second online booking system allows Rhode Island residents to schedule professional cleaning services faster than ordering takeout, while their family-owned approach ensures personalized attention to every home.
Addressing Rhode Island's Growing Demand for Professional House Cleaning Services
Recent community discussions on platforms like Reddit https://www.reddit.com/
Comprehensive Residential Cleaning Solutions for Every Rhode Island Home
The company's residential cleaning in RI encompasses a full spectrum of services designed to meet diverse household needs:
Standard Cleaning Services: Regular maintenance cleaning including dusting, vacuuming, mopping, and bathroom sanitization, available on weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly schedules.
Deep Cleaning Services: Comprehensive cleaning that includes baseboards, inside appliances, cabinet interiors, and other areas typically overlooked in routine cleaning.
Move-In/Move-
Apartment and Condo Cleaning: Tailored services for Rhode Island's diverse housing market, from historic Providence apartments to modern Newport condominiums.
Supporting Rhode Island Families Through Community Commitment
Beyond providing exceptional cleaning service in Rhode Island, Sun Pristine Maids demonstrates its commitment to the local community through various initiatives. The company participates in "Cleaning for a Reason," providing free cleaning services to Rhode Island families affected by cancer, reflecting their belief that a clean home contributes to healing and well-being.
"We're not just cleaning homes – we're supporting Rhode Island families during their most challenging times," emphasized the company representative. "When someone is battling cancer, the last thing they should worry about is housework. Our participation in Cleaning for a Reason allows us to give back to the community that has supported our growth."
About Sun Pristine Maids
Sun Pristine Maids is Rhode Island's premier family-owned cleaning service, specializing in residential cleaning services throughout Providence, Newport, Washington, and Kent counties. Established in 2022, the company has built a reputation for reliability, transparency, and exceptional customer service. Sun Pristine Maids offers comprehensive cleaning solutions including standard cleaning, deep cleaning, move-in/move-
All Sun Pristine Maids cleaning professionals are background-checked, bonded, and insured. The company uses eco-friendly, pet-safe cleaning products and offers convenient online booking with transparent pricing. Sun Pristine Maids is proud to participate in "Cleaning for a Reason," providing free cleaning services to Rhode Island families affected by cancer.
For more information about residential cleaning in RI or to schedule services, visit http://sunpristinemaids.com/
Contact
Hassan Adan
hello@sunpristinemaids.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse