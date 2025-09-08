News By Tag
Industry Veterans Launch Stryde Solutions Redefining Partner Development Support
By: Stryde Solutions
With over 30 years of combined experience in enterprise sales, marketing, and channel leadership, the co-founders are introducing a smarter, cost-effective model for partner development—
"Partner ecosystems are becoming increasingly more complex, with enterprises under growing pressure to unlock new revenue streams and strengthen their market reach through strategic partnerships,"
Co-founder Kristin Taner brings over two decades of experience in corporate marketing and sales enablement, including 15 years dedicated to SAP ERP software, managed services, and cloud technologies. She has worked with some of the largest technology brands in the world and notably has earned back-to-back Google Cloud Partner of the year for SAP awards.
Co-founder Taylor Salazar, a veteran enterprise sales leader, has achieved over 500% quota attainment across multiple years and is known for her deep, trusted relationships with top cloud partner sales organizations throughout the U.S. Her expertise lies in building strategic alliances and sales ecosystems that generate repeatable, scalable revenue.
"Stryde Solutions is mission built for companies that need more than introductions—
Stryde Solutions provides a comprehensive suite of Partner Development Services & Solutions, designed to meet our clients where they are in their AWS partnership journey, with packaged services that can be customized to our clients' needs that include:
>> Partner Onboarding: enablement on AWS Partner Network (APN)
>> Alliance Program Design and Execution: joint business planning, incentive structures, and co-investment models that align with partner objectives
>> Channel Sales Enablement and Demand Generation Consulting Support: accelerated pipeline development, and generate qualified demand through AWS-centric campaigns
>> Go-to-Market Strategy and Content Development:
>> Co-Sell Strategies: design and execution of co-sell initiatives leveraging AWS field sales collaboration, co-marketing opportunities, and co-selling motions to maximize deal closure rates and revenue growth
>> Partner Marketing Campaign Planning and Execution: end-to-end planning and management of marketing campaigns for AWS customers and field sales teams
>> Automated Workflows and Performance Reporting: support of sales tools for tracking partner activities, opportunity pipeline, and performance metrics, with tailored dashboards
>> Marketplace Offerings: support in publishing, and promoting solutions on the AWS Marketplace, including pricing strategies, listing optimization, compliance, and marketing support
"After years of working across marketing, sales, and partner ecosystems, we saw a clear gap—companies need niche, experienced, execution-focused partner development solutions that do not rely on traditional hiring models," said Taylor Salazar and Kristin Taner, Co-Founders of Stryde Solutions.
About Stryde Solutions
Stryde Solutions is a next-generation AWS Partner Development Services and Solutions firm that empowers companies efficiently to accelerate channel and alliance goals through a powerful blend of people and technology to automate processes and reduce FTE hiring risk. Founded by industry veterans Kristin Taner and Taylor Salazar, the company delivers scalable, results-driven partner strategies for high-growth technology organizations. Stryde Solutions is a proud AWS APN Partner.
For more information visit www.strydesolutions.io
