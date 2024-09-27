Follow on Google News
Columnist Dr. Eunice Moseley's 'Journey to Success' Textbook Available in Tokyo and Zimbabwe
'Journey to Success: A Systematic Review" by Dr. Eunice Moseley is Acquired by Enoch Pratt Free Library System in Baltimore
"Journey to Success" examines the concept of success by using the authors' life of decisions as examples of how one can reach the next level of success despite setbacks. The tactics developed by Dr. Moseley to reach next-level success throughout her life are supported by scientific data which brings credibility to those decisions. Read as Dr. Moseley guides the readers in overcoming setbacks to reach their next-level of success. Recently the "Journey to Success…" book was acquired by the Los Angeles County Library, which is the largest library system in America providing 49 libraries for the 88 cities in L. A. County.
The Enoch Pratt Free Library has 24 library branches in Baltimore, and one main library in downtown Baltimore. It was established in 1883 by businessman Enoch Pratt with $1,058,333 so black people and people of low income could have access to books. The "Journey to Success" textbook has also been acquired for sale in Tokyo, Japan and Zimbabwe, South Africa indicating a need for clarity in how one can overcome setbacks and deal with adversity. Tokyo, known for its anime, has a population of 14 million people. Zimbabwe is known for having the largest waterfall in the world and can track its history back 100,000 years.
Dr. Eunice Moseley, aside from being an author, is a syndicated columnist. Her column, The Pulse of Entertainment, has an estimated weekly readership of one million. Published twice a week, The Pulse of Entertainment is housed at www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com - Dr. Moseley's digital magazine. The Pulse of Entertainment digital magazine was launched in 2009. The website of ThePulseofEntertainment.com receives on average 160,000 hits a month. She also hosts Webinars on various topics, one topic is based on the "Journey to Success" textbook where Dr. Moseley and three other scholars discuss different aspects of the books' content. Dr. Eunice speaks on the concept of success; Lee Bailey (publisher of EURweb.com) speaks on overcoming setbacks to get to success; Dr. Kerri Hobbs (Executive Director of the More Than a Fraction Foundation) speaks on the importance of knowing your worth, and Dr. Winston Grier (a pastor and host of the W.O.R.D. Podcast) speaks on the best way to make money.
Dr. Eunice Moseley also owns Freelance Associates, a management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm based in Long Beach, California. Freelance Associates was launched in 1993 by demand for her business expertise. In 1999 she launched the "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) where she and other professions speak on the business of entertainment. The conference offers two stages, one to showcase professional acts and the other an international talent competition stage where over $20,000 in products, services and cash can be won.
Dr. Moseley, who also guest lectures, holds a PhD in Management.
