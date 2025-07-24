The Baltimore ULMII Foundation's One Stop Business Shop Program Helps Launch New Businesses

Participants in the ULMIIF 1 Stop Biz Shop Program

-- The newly launched's (ULMIIF)program, with a mission to empower the underserved/underrepresented, was successfully hosted in Baltimore recently. Of the many that reached out to us via radio spots ran on Radio One Baltimore, only a few qualified to be assisted and funded in their launch of a sole proprietorship business. The One Stop Business Shop program is also offered in New Jersey (Willingboro)and Los Angeles Country (Long Beach). Hosted by, a community activist, the participants were guided through one of two steps in the program – registering their company's trade name with the state of Maryland.The second and last session to be held in mid-September will be to establish a business bank account (with seed money) for each newly launched business. The participants in the 2025 Baltimore One Stop Business Shop program will also receive thethat has scientific data to support its suggested business moves/decisions needed while operating a successful business. The participants will also be assigned a business management consultant to help them sustain the company for three years. The companies registered with the state of Maryland are theand(coordinates and designs weddings and interior designs for homes listed for sale).Dr. Moseley, aside from serving as executive director for the Uplifting Minds II Foundation, is also a professor at Stanton University for the School of Business. She also finds time to moderate and organize the "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference, launched in 1999 and held annually in Baltimore and Los Angeles, to teach aspiring artists (singers, songwriters, dancers and actors) about the business of entertainment and display their talents for a panel of industry professionals that can inspire and open doors of opportunity. She is also a syndicated entertainment columnist () with a weekly readership of over one million. Dr. Eunice, publisher and designer of the digital magazine ThePulseofEntertainment.com, receives over 160,000 website visitors monthly.Aside from theprogram the Uplifting Minds II Foundation offers the(slated for 2026) that will unite Corporate America with underrepresented/underserved genius level talent and the(slated for 2027) to offer underserved/underrepresented students' degrees in the areas of business management and public relations.The ULMIIF board of directors consist of Dr. Eunice Moseley (executive director); Shantasia Rosado serves as finance director; Anthony Michael Hobbs serves as program director, and Nadiyah Kareem serves as communications director. Dr. Moseley holds a doctorate in management: leadership and organizational change and two master's - public relations and education; Rosado holds a master's in finance with over 10 years in accounting; Hobbs has over 10 years as a business owner (Imagination Lunchbox, LLC) and a community activist through his Imagination Lunchbox International Children's and Adult's Film Festival (launch in 2016), and Kareem has serves as an instructor at a charter school in New Jersey for over 10 years and has worked as an artist manager (i.e., to artists and students) for over 30 years.