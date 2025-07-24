Follow on Google News
The Baltimore ULMII Foundation's One Stop Business Shop Program Helps Launch New Businesses
The second and last session to be held in mid-September will be to establish a business bank account (with seed money) for each newly launched business. The participants in the 2025 Baltimore One Stop Business Shop program will also receive the Uplifting Minds II Foundation's Business Guidebook that has scientific data to support its suggested business moves/decisions needed while operating a successful business. The participants will also be assigned a business management consultant to help them sustain the company for three years. The companies registered with the state of Maryland are the Credit Repair Enterprise and Exclusive Occasions Signature Events (coordinates and designs weddings and interior designs for homes listed for sale).
Dr. Moseley, aside from serving as executive director for the Uplifting Minds II Foundation, is also a professor at Stanton University for the School of Business. She also finds time to moderate and organize the "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference, launched in 1999 and held annually in Baltimore and Los Angeles, to teach aspiring artists (singers, songwriters, dancers and actors) about the business of entertainment and display their talents for a panel of industry professionals that can inspire and open doors of opportunity. She is also a syndicated entertainment columnist (The Pulse of Entertainment) with a weekly readership of over one million. Dr. Eunice, publisher and designer of the digital magazine ThePulseofEntertainment.com, receives over 160,000 website visitors monthly.
Aside from the One Stop Business Shop program the Uplifting Minds II Foundation offers the Professional Skills Conferences (slated for 2026) that will unite Corporate America with underrepresented/
The ULMIIF board of directors consist of Dr. Eunice Moseley (executive director); Shantasia Rosado serves as finance director; Anthony Michael Hobbs serves as program director, and Nadiyah Kareem serves as communications director. Dr. Moseley holds a doctorate in management: leadership and organizational change and two master's - public relations and education; Rosado holds a master's in finance with over 10 years in accounting; Hobbs has over 10 years as a business owner (Imagination Lunchbox, LLC) and a community activist through his Imagination Lunchbox International Children's and Adult's Film Festival (launch in 2016), and Kareem has serves as an instructor at a charter school in New Jersey for over 10 years and has worked as an artist manager (i.e., to artists and students) for over 30 years.
