Entertainment Industry Professionals Speak at the 26th Baltimore 'ULMII' Conference

Broadway Performer, EURweb.com Publisher, a #1 Billboard Musician, FM Station Owner, Film Festival Owner, Talk Show Host, and High-Profile Artist Managers Speak Saturday April 19th at Baltimore's ULMII Entertainment Conference

Host, Panelists and Moderator of Baltimore's ULMII

Media Contact

Freelance Associates

freeassocinc3@ aol.com

562-424-3836 Freelance Associates562-424-3836

End

-- Entertainment industry professionals to speak this Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 1 – 3pmEST/10amPST at the 26annualincludes a Broadway performer, publisher of the popular EURweb.com, a multi #1 Billboard chart-topper, a talk show host, and several managers of high-profile artists. All will serve as panelists at the conference which is powered by Zoom.The "ULMII" Entertainment Conference offers a panel Q&A Session where visitors can ask questions and where the panelists will give advice or talk about their experiences in the industry. Following the Q&A Session is the ULMII Professional Showcase where artists signed to independent record labels, management companies or agencies will perform. This year the Baltimore Conference has, an R&B artist who was semi-finalists on "America's Got Talent," to perform her single "Desire" (Three 2 Go Music) and Christian Rock starwho will perform his single "No Labels" (Nash Town Entertainment). It ends with the ULMII International Talent Competition (opened up to singers, songwriters, dancers and actors) where the top three acts can take advantage of over $20,000 in products, services and cash.Hosting the Baltimore ULMII Entertainment conference is, former radio personality for iHeart and Radio One Baltimore, named the Mid-Day Diva by her listeners (picture top left). Panelists includea manager of an award winning SAG/AFTRA artist (Anthony-Michael.com)and VP at Imagination Lunchbox, LLC (ILICFF and ILIFF);digital magazine publisher of EURweb.com (one million visitors a month) and former syndicated radio host for RadioScope;author of "Making Money God's Way", pastor at the Church of the Living God in Georgia and host of The W.O.R.D. Podcast (Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and Youtube); multi-Billboard #1 chart-topping Jazz guitarist(John P. Kee, Shirley Caesar) and president of Hip Jazz Records ("Groovin");a Pop singer/songwriter/guitarist and president of Xyla Records ("Wild Horse");a SAG/AFTRA multi-award winning actor (Emmy nominated PBS mini-series The Abolitionist);filmmaker (One Nation); president of Imagination Lunchbox, LLC, and founder of the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's & Adult's Film Festivals (ImaginationLunchbox.com);is a Broadway performer ("Into the Cole"), Jazz singer/songwriter ("When Do We Love" featuring Walter and Wallace Scott of The Whispers) and he is on the "When Do We Love Tour";owner of 98.8FM (iHeart Radio), author, and film producer;, founder of the "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference, syndicated columnist (ThePulseofEntertainment.com), professor of business at Stanton University and the conference's moderator;, who has performed as opening act for Lil Flip, Kurupt, Trina and Juicy J, is a rapper/music producer (latest single "Up"/Empire Records) and a multi ULMII talent competition winner, and, former artist manager of Talib Kareem (Jive Records) of the group Imajin and artist development expert (Superstar Entertainment)Success stories of the "ULMII" Entertainment Conference throughout its 26 years include Grammy winning singer/songwriterbeing signed to a major record deal at Jive Records by an ULMII panelist. Actress(Starz' drama "Power") who was scouted by Broadway at ULMII.performed an original song at ULMII and it was heard by SisQo ("Incomplete")who was there to promote his solo project, and he placed it on Dru Hill's third album as "I Should Be (Your Boyfriend)". The single is now a platinum selling song. Last, but not least,(Disney) manager said what he learned from ULMII founder Dr. Eunice Moseley helped him take RoShon to the next level, which led to him starring in Disney's "Shake It Up" and ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."Admission is free. RSVP for the Zoom access link at EventBrite.com or email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.