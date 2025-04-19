Follow on Google News
Winners of the 26th Baltimore 'Uplifting Minds II' International Talent Competition Announced
Ohio's Dossi, New York Duo AngelicVoices Featuring Asim, and New Jersey Actress Kah'Nah Rich Win Top Three Awards at ULMII Entertainment Conference, With Special Award to Chamveka Banda from Zambia for his Performance
Dossi sang her single "Without You" (Dossi Music). AngelicVoices sang his single "If You Believe in God" (AngelicVoices Ministry) featuring rapper Asim, and Kah'Nah performed a Cicely Tyson monolog. Chamveka performed his single "Honor Thy Mother and Father." The free Baltimore conference was held virtually powered by Zoom and hosted by radio personality Dr. Doresa Harvey (1500 AM) former host at IHeart and Radio One Baltimore, with ULMII founder Dr. Eunice Moseley (ThePulseofEntertainment.com)
Aside from the ULMII Best Artist Award and the cash, prizes include admission to the One Stop Business Shop sponsored by the Uplifting Minds II Entertainment Conference, which funds the launch of a sole proprietorship and start-up bank account (www.UpliftingMinds2.com); free studio recording time/music track sponsored by Music Producer V. I. P. (Dust Dem AFF Production); admission to Virtual Open Call Audition sponsored by the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's and Adult's Film Fest (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com);
The ULMII panelists who judged the international talent competition include Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, artist manager of multi-award winning actor/filmmaker www.Anthony-
The "ULMII" Entertainment Conference's Professional Showcase had performances by Three 2 Go Music's Celina Graves of her single "I Still Need Your Love," Nash Town Entertainment's Reviving Dayvid of the new single "No Labels" and Xyla Records' Michele Vreeland of her new single "Let Me Heal Your Heart." Last years' winners come back to perform as guests include rapper Lil Hyste from Wisconsin with his winning single "Ghetto Children" and Hip-Hop duo AngelesVoices featuring rapper Asim from New York with his single "Spiritual Warfare."
The almost three-hour Baltimore ULMII Entertainment Conference is offering a one-hour recap video at The Pulse of Entertainment's YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/
Next 'Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference will be from Los Angeles Saturday November 9, 2025 starting at 1pmPST. You can RSVP at EventBrite.com or email info@thepulseofentertainment.com
www.UpliftingMinds2.com
Media Contact
Freelance Associates
freeassocinc3@
562-424-3836
