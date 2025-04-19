 

Winners of the 26th Baltimore 'Uplifting Minds II' International Talent Competition Announced

Ohio's Dossi, New York Duo AngelicVoices Featuring Asim, and New Jersey Actress Kah'Nah Rich Win Top Three Awards at ULMII Entertainment Conference, With Special Award to Chamveka Banda from Zambia for his Performance
By:
 
 
Winners of the 2025 Baltimore ULMII
Winners of the 2025 Baltimore ULMII
BALTIMORE - April 23, 2025 - PRLog -- The winners of the 26th annual Baltimore 'Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference are announced, and they include Ohio R&B singer/songwriter Dossi winning 1st Place; New York's Hip-Hop duo AngelicVoices featuring rapper Asim winning 2nd Place, and New Jersey actress Kah'Nah Rich winning 3rd Place. Zambia, Africa's Afro-Beat artist Chamveka Band received a special cash price for scoring close enough to tie for 3rd place. All the winners receive the ULMII 2025 "Best Artist Award" other prizes and services valued at $20,000 and a cash prize ($500 1st Place, $250 2nd Place and $100 3rd Place).

Dossi sang her single "Without You" (Dossi Music). AngelicVoices sang his single "If You Believe in God" (AngelicVoices Ministry) featuring rapper Asim, and Kah'Nah performed a Cicely Tyson monolog. Chamveka performed his single "Honor Thy Mother and Father."  The free Baltimore conference was held virtually powered by Zoom and hosted by radio personality Dr. Doresa Harvey (1500 AM) former host at IHeart and Radio One Baltimore, with ULMII founder Dr. Eunice Moseley (ThePulseofEntertainment.com) as moderator.

Aside from the ULMII Best Artist Award and the cash, prizes include admission to the One Stop Business Shop sponsored by the Uplifting Minds II Entertainment Conference, which funds the launch of a sole proprietorship and start-up bank account (www.UpliftingMinds2.com); free studio recording time/music track sponsored by Music Producer V. I. P. (Dust Dem AFF Production); admission to Virtual Open Call Audition sponsored by the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's and Adult's Film Fest (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com); free public relations or business strategic planning and consult sponsored by Dr. Eunice Moseley  (Freelance Associates); and vocal or acting coaching sponsored by artist development specialist Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment).

The ULMII panelists who judged the international talent competition include Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, artist manager of multi-award winning actor/filmmaker www.Anthony-Michael.com; Dr. Lee Bailey, publisher of the digital magazine www.EUR.com; Dr. Winston Grier, host of The W.O.R.D. Podcast, author and pastor at the Church of the Living Word in Georgia (www.Winstongrier.com); Gregory Goodloe, multi #1 Billboard chart-topping Jazz guitarist promoting his latest single "Groovin' On" on Hip Jazz Records (www.GregoryGoodloe.com); Michele Vreeland, Pop singer/songwriter on Xyla Records (www.MicheleVreeland.com); Anthony Michael Hobbs, founder of the Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festivals that is celebrating 9 years (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com/ili-film-festival.html); Aaron Akins, Broadway singer ("Into the Cole" in honor of Nat King Cole) and Jazz vocalist on the "When Do We Love" Tour named for the single he has featuring Walter and Wallace Scott of The Whispers (www.AaronAkinsMusic.com); and Alander Pulliam, Jr., owner of 98.8FM on iHeart (www.iHeart.com/live/988fm-gospel-radio-10452/), author, film producer, and former candidate for the Presidency (2024).

The "ULMII" Entertainment Conference's Professional Showcase had performances by Three 2 Go Music's Celina Graves of her single "I Still Need Your Love," Nash Town Entertainment's Reviving Dayvid of the new single "No Labels" and Xyla Records' Michele Vreeland of her new single "Let Me Heal Your Heart." Last years' winners come back to perform as guests include rapper Lil Hyste from Wisconsin with his winning single "Ghetto Children" and Hip-Hop duo AngelesVoices featuring rapper Asim from New York with his single "Spiritual Warfare."

The almost three-hour Baltimore ULMII Entertainment Conference is offering a one-hour recap video at The Pulse of Entertainment's YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/mgDxXXxJwF4.



Next 'Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference will be from Los Angeles Saturday November 9, 2025 starting at 1pmPST. You can RSVP at EventBrite.com or email info@thepulseofentertainment.com

www.UpliftingMinds2.com

Media Contact
Freelance Associates
freeassocinc3@aol.com
562-424-3836
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Performances
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
