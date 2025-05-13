Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Sports Commentator Vera Jones Returns as Host of the Los Angeles 'ULMII' Entertainment
Women's Sport Analyst Vera Jones to Host of the 2025 Los Angeles 'Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference Saturday November 8th
"You are in for a unique treat," Vera said to the attendees as she opened the ULMII Entertainment Conference in 2024.
You can expect the same in 2025. Aside from Vera, the ULMII conference offers a panel of 10 industry professionals that consist of artist managers, media publishers, podcast host, record label owners, FM radio station owner, break-through artist, Billboard chart-toppers, motivational speaker, artist development specialist, and Broadway performer. The ULMII Entertainment Conference also offers two stages. One stage is for established artists signed to indie record labels, management companies or agencies, and the other for an international talent competition where the top three scored win the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 in services, products, and cash.
Vera Jones has over 30 years in broadcasting. A San Bernadino, California native, Vera picked up the basketball at the young age of five. She earned a four-year basketball scholarship at Syracuse University during her Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism (1984 - 1988) and she also played on the team while earning her Master of Science in Television, Radio and Film (1989 - 1991). While playing in college she was known for her three-point shots - the first in Syracuse history.
While still in college Vera Jones started her broadcasting career working in radio first at the college's radio station WJPZ, then WBUX, and others. Relocating to Myrtle Beach, SC she joined a radio station as an on-air radio personality ( WNMB), then went on to work at WGTR (107.9FM). From 1997 -2020 the Syracuse University Hall of Fame Athlete joined ESPN's NCAA and WNBA broadcasting as a women's basketball analysis. In 2001 she started freelancing as a women's basketball analysis working for Fox Sports, NBA-TV, Madison Square Garden Network and Big Ten Network in Chicago (2001 - 2020).
Panelists joining Vera include Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, artist manager of multi-award winning SAG/AFTRA actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com);
Interested in attending virtually, RSVP today at EventBrite.com or email info@thepulseofentertainment.com. www.UpliftingMinds2.com
Media Contact
Freelance Associates
***@aol.com
562-424-3836
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse