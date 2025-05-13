 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Entertainment Conference
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2025
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

Follow on Google News

Sports Commentator Vera Jones Returns as Host of the Los Angeles 'ULMII' Entertainment

Women's Sport Analyst Vera Jones to Host of the 2025 Los Angeles 'Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference Saturday November 8th
By:
 
 
Sports Commentator Vera Jones
Sports Commentator Vera Jones
LOS ANGELES - May 17, 2025 - PRLog -- Celebrating 26 years of community service, the "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference returns to Los Angeles Saturday November 8, 2025 (1-3pmPST) for a gathering of entertainment industry professionals' intent on educating the aspiring artists about the business of entertainment. The ULMII Entertainment Conference will be hosted by veteran sports commentator Vera Jones (ESPN, Fox Sports). The Los Angeles 'ULMII" conference, powered by Zoom, is grateful to have her back to keep attendees laughing and attentive. This makes three years that the veteran sports analyst hosted the Los Angeles event.

"You are in for a unique treat," Vera said to the attendees as she opened the ULMII Entertainment Conference in 2024.

You can expect the same in 2025. Aside from Vera, the ULMII conference offers a panel of 10 industry professionals that consist of artist managers, media publishers, podcast host, record label owners, FM radio station owner, break-through artist, Billboard chart-toppers, motivational speaker, artist development specialist, and Broadway performer. The ULMII Entertainment Conference also offers two stages. One stage is for established artists signed to indie record labels, management companies or agencies, and the other for an international talent competition where the top three scored win the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 in services, products, and cash.

Vera Jones has over 30 years in broadcasting. A San Bernadino, California native, Vera picked up the basketball at the young age of five. She earned a four-year basketball scholarship at Syracuse University during her Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism (1984 - 1988) and she also played on the team while earning her Master of Science in Television, Radio and Film (1989 - 1991). While playing in college she was known for her three-point shots - the first in Syracuse history.

While still in college Vera Jones started her broadcasting career working in radio first at the college's radio station WJPZ, then WBUX, and others. Relocating to Myrtle Beach, SC she joined a radio station as an on-air radio personality ( WNMB), then went on to work at WGTR (107.9FM). From 1997 -2020 the Syracuse University Hall of Fame Athlete joined ESPN's NCAA and WNBA broadcasting as a women's basketball analysis. In 2001 she started freelancing as a women's basketball analysis working for Fox Sports, NBA-TV, Madison Square Garden Network and Big Ten Network in Chicago (2001 - 2020).

Panelists joining Vera include Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, artist manager of multi-award winning SAG/AFTRA actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); Dr. Lee Bailey, a former syndicated radio host (Radioscope) and publisher of the digital magazine EURweb.com, the leading online magazine for Urban news; Dr. Winston Grier (former Christian radio host at 104.9FM), is a pastor at Church of the Living God in Georgia, host of the W.O.R.D. Podcast (Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and YouTube), and author of 'Making Money God's Way"; Gregory Goodloe, a multi #1 Billboard chart-topping Jazz guitarist promoting single "Groovin' On"  and owner of Hip Jazz Records; Michelle Vreeland, a Pop singer/songwriter and owner of Xyla Records; Anthony Michael Hobbs, founder of the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's & Adult's Film Festivals that is celebrating 9 years (ImaginationLunchbox.com); Aaron Akins, Broadway (Into the Cole) Jazz singer/songwriter who is on tour promoting his latest single "When Do We Love" featuring Walter and Wallace Scott (The Whispers); Nadiyah Kareem, an artist development specialist who managed her son Talib Kareem all the way to a major deal with Jive Records and a collaboration to co-write/co-produce the debut single of Solange' Knowles titled "Solo Star" (Music World/Columbia Records) with Kandi Burruss (Xscape);  Lil Hyste, multi-award winning rapper whose latest single "Up" was released by Empire Records, and Alanda Pulliam, Jr., a lawyer, film producer, author and owner of 98.8FM. The ULMII Entertainment Conference founder Dr. Eunice Moseley (ThePulseofEntertainment.com) will moderate.

Interested in attending virtually, RSVP today at EventBrite.com or email info@thepulseofentertainment.com. www.UpliftingMinds2.com

Media Contact
Freelance Associates
***@aol.com
562-424-3836
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Entertainment Conference
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Freelance Associates News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

May 17, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share