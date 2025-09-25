 
News By Tag
* Workshop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2025
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
September 2025
302928272625

The Uplifting Minds II Foundation Hosts a Business Workshop at the Living Classrooms

Dr. Eunice Moseley, Executive Director at the ULMII Foundation, Hosts a Business Workshop at Living Classrooms' for Their Workforce Development Program in Baltimore
By:
 
 
Living Classrooms; Workforce Development Class
Living Classrooms; Workforce Development Class
BALTIMORE - Sept. 30, 2025 - PRLog -- The Living Classrooms Foundation recently held a business management class for its workforce development participants at the Bauer Workforce Opportunity Center hosted by Dr. Eunice Moseley, executive director of the Uplifting Minds II Foundation to discuss becoming a business owner and to introduce it's One Stop Business Shop (1StopBizShop) program. The students in the class were introduced to the concept of business, its benefits, how what they are doing or being taught now can be turned into a business and the process of becoming a business owner. The ULMIIF's 1StopBizShop program guides and finances participants to becoming entrepreneurs.

Celebrating 40 years of community service, the Living Classrooms' mission is to strengthen communities and inspire children, youth and adults to achieve their potential through hands-on education. Since 1985, Living Classrooms Foundation has delivered innovative, hands-on learning experiences through education, job training, health and wellness, and community-based safety programs. Their programs support individuals of all ages as they work toward their personal and professional goals, contributing to stronger and more resilient communities. Programming occurs at multiple locations in Baltimore and Washington, DC, which have been developed in collaboration with residents in the surrounding neighborhoods, including their Community Hubs (UA House, POWER House, Park House, Bauer Workforce Development Center, and the James C. Dent House); outdoor education campuses that showcase urban green spaces and serve as natural learning laboratories; their public charter middle school; and their fleet of ships including active floating classrooms and stationary historic museum vessels that offer activities in STEM and cultural and maritime heritage.

The Uplifting Minds II Foundation has a mission to empower the underserved/underrepresented through its programs, which the 1StopBizShop program is one. It operates in Baltimore, Maryland, Long Beach, California, and Willingboro, New Jersey. Previously in Baltimore the 1StopBizShop helped launch the Repair Credit 4 You service, Exclusive Occasions Signature Events and Look Up Don't Look Back, Inc - family consulting.

At the end of the 1StopBizShop program the participants become registered sole proprietors in their state, have a business bank account with seed money, the Uplifting Minds II Foundation's Business Guidebook and three years free business consultation from Freelance Associates, a 30-year-old business and public relations strategic planning and consulting firm.

Dr. Moseley, aside from serving as executive director for the Uplifting Minds II Foundation, is also a professor at Stanton University for the School of Business. Her pedagogy is based on the experiential learning theory which she calls teach-and-practice. Aside from the One Stop Business Shop program the Uplifting Minds II Foundation offers the Professional Skills Conferences (slated for 2026) that will unite Corporate America with underrepresented/underserved genius level talent and the Uplifting Minds II Academy (slated for 2027) to offer certification in the areas of business management and public relations and an open door to a four-year university.

The ULMIIF board of directors' members have collectively - over 70 years in various business management-related positions. Found out more at www.UpliftingMinds2.com/upliftingmindsiifoundation.html.

Media Contact
Freelance Associates
freeassocinc3@aol.com
562-424-3836
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Workshop
Industry:Business
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Freelance Associates News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Sep 30, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share