The Uplifting Minds II Foundation Hosts a Business Workshop at the Living Classrooms
Dr. Eunice Moseley, Executive Director at the ULMII Foundation, Hosts a Business Workshop at Living Classrooms' for Their Workforce Development Program in Baltimore
Celebrating 40 years of community service, the Living Classrooms' mission is to strengthen communities and inspire children, youth and adults to achieve their potential through hands-on education. Since 1985, Living Classrooms Foundation has delivered innovative, hands-on learning experiences through education, job training, health and wellness, and community-based safety programs. Their programs support individuals of all ages as they work toward their personal and professional goals, contributing to stronger and more resilient communities. Programming occurs at multiple locations in Baltimore and Washington, DC, which have been developed in collaboration with residents in the surrounding neighborhoods, including their Community Hubs (UA House, POWER House, Park House, Bauer Workforce Development Center, and the James C. Dent House); outdoor education campuses that showcase urban green spaces and serve as natural learning laboratories;
The Uplifting Minds II Foundation has a mission to empower the underserved/
At the end of the 1StopBizShop program the participants become registered sole proprietors in their state, have a business bank account with seed money, the Uplifting Minds II Foundation's Business Guidebook and three years free business consultation from Freelance Associates, a 30-year-old business and public relations strategic planning and consulting firm.
Dr. Moseley, aside from serving as executive director for the Uplifting Minds II Foundation, is also a professor at Stanton University for the School of Business. Her pedagogy is based on the experiential learning theory which she calls teach-and-practice. Aside from the One Stop Business Shop program the Uplifting Minds II Foundation offers the Professional Skills Conferences (slated for 2026) that will unite Corporate America with underrepresented/
The ULMIIF board of directors' members have collectively - over 70 years in various business management-related positions. Found out more at www.UpliftingMinds2.com/
