Aaron Akins' 'When Do We Love Tour' Arrives in Los Angeles at Catalina Jazz Club Nov. 5, 2025
His single "When Do We Love" features Walter and Wallace Scott of The Whispers, the last recording from Walter Scott who passed away shortly after. A Chicago native, Aaron Akins has a long legacy in entertainment that started when he was just nine years old singing as lead vocalist for his church's choir. He received a bachelor's degree in music business from Southern Illinois University, where he also played basketball. Staying focused on his music, after graduating, Aaron Akins relocated to Los Angeles where he landed many acting roles for music videos, television specials and movies.
You can see Aaron Akins as Herbie Hancock in the Emmy Award winning Netflix comedy series "I Think You Should Leave" with Tim Robinson and performing on the PBS show "Everybody" with Dr. Angela Williams. His original song "I Just Wanna Love U" is featured in the movie soundtrack of the film Black Butterfly (Netflix) starring Antonio Banderas and another original song, "God Made Women Beautiful," can be heard in the film Split Decisions with Gene Hackman.
While in Los Angeles Akins also started performing in night-clubs with his "Into the Cole Show," a tribute to Nat King Cole where he performs some of his hit songs. "Into the Cole" became the title of his debut album. He later recorded songs written by songwriter Henry Nemo who has written songs for Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington, and Nat King Cole. The title of his sophomore album is titled "Mr. Nostalgia" (Omen Records).
Launching his own record label, NAKICO Records, Aaron went on to produce a remake of Nat King Cole's hit single "Mona Lisa," which received a warm welcome from radio stations across the country. Akins can sing just about anything which includes Jazz, Urban Pop, and Hip-Hop and traditional R&B. His most notable single is titled "God Made Women Beautiful" which was considered for a Grammy nomination.
Aaron Akins has a long list of accolades that include "Best Cabaret/Concert Male Artist" by BroadwayWorld.com and the "Golden Star Halo Award" from Engage for Good. He has collaborated with Ray Charles, Eric Clapton, Stan Lathan ('The Steve Harvey Show') and Darryl Jones (Rolling Stones). Aaron performed as opening act for Bob Hope's "Original Kings of Comedy" that was held at the Hollywood Palladium. In 1999 Aaron Akins performed for the Pope at the Vatican, along with Siedah Garrett (Michael Jackson's "I Just Can't Stop Loving You" and "Man in the Mirror") and Darryl Phinnessee (Michael Jackson 'This is It' Tour). www.AaronAkinsMusic.com (http://www.aaronakins.com/
