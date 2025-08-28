 
Shorts from US, UK, Netherlands, Canada, Colombia, Portugal, Mexico, Australia to Be Screened

The 9th annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children's & Adult's Film Fests, Sept 8 -14, 2025 Offers Awards, Filmmaking Workshops, Open Call Auditions and Basketball Fun
By:
 
 
Shorts to be screened at ILICA Film Festivals
Shorts to be screened at ILICA Film Festivals
BALTIMORE - Sept. 1, 2025 - PRLog -- The 9th annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children's & Adult's Film Fests (ILICAFF), September 8 - 14, 2025, will screen short films from filmmakers in the U.S., the U.K., Netherlands, Portugal, Colombia, Canada, Mexico, and Australia. The growingly popular film fest for young filmmakers offer a screening and awards ceremony that has virtual access at ImaginationLunncbox.com via Zoom; a filmmaking workshop at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center in Baltimore that will have virtual access, a virtual open call audition event via Zoom, and an open court community basketball games event for fun and free giveaways. All events are hosted by the founder of ILICAFF Anthony Michael Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com).

The ILICFAFF starts with private screenings of some of the shorts at selected Baltimore City schools from Sept 8 – 12th. That is followed by the public screening and the announcement of the winners of the "Best Film By Youth," "Best Film By Adults," "Best Film For Youth," "Film Fest Choice" and "Most Uplifting" Awards on Saturday Sept. 13th from 12 – 2pm with virtual access via Zoom. After the public screening is the Imagination Lunchbox/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops from 3-5pmEST at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center (847 N. Howard Street, 21201) with virtual access via Zoom that same day. The ILICAFF ends on Sunday Sept. 14th with the Imagination Lunchbox Virtual Open Call Auditions held virtually via Zoom from 12 – 2pmEST and the Imagination Lunchbox Open Court Community Basketball Games from 3-5pmEST at the UA House at Fayette (1100 East Fayette, 21202) in Baltimore. Zoom access links will be available at https://imaginationlunchbox.com/ili-film-festival.html.

Speakers at the IL/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops at the Eubie Blake Center include film producer John Wesby of Wesby One Productions (BET Networks, More Than a Fraction Foundation); playwright Ursula V. Battle from Battlestage Plays (BattleStagePlays.com); film director Chuck Bordon from FacePaint Films (Star Trek and Fast & Furious films), and film attorney Richard B. Jefferson from M.E.T.A.L. IP Law Firm (Disney, Lionsgate). Casting panel for the IL Virtual Open Call Auditions include film producer Mark Hunter of ReMarkable Production (Tubi); film producer Authur Mohammad of Chariot Films (Hulu, Netflix, BET); film director Nicole Butler of A&B Productions (YouTube), and film producer Alander Pulliam, Jr. of Power 98 Media Group (Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw). At the IL Open Court Community Basketball Games at the UA House at Fayette head coaches Kevin Broadus from Morgan State University, Darrell Brooks from Bowie State University, and Mark Winchester from Imagination Lunchbox will be on hand.

The Imagination Lunchbox International Children's Film Fest (ILICFF) was created first in 2016 by Hobbs, who start out as an actor at age 4 with credits that include DreamWorks and PBS. It was his role in the PBS documentary-series "The Abolitionist" that resulted in him attending the Emmy Awards for the film's nomination. Anthony Hobbs went on to become a young prodigy filmmaker garnering over 20 awards world-wide for writing, starring-in, directing and producing his own shorts, such as One Nation, and Naga Pixie. He has also produced short films through his company Imagination Lunchbox, LLC for others, such as Agent Hollywood – another multi-award-winning film. Hobbs started the film fest so young filmmakers like he was at the time, would have a platform to showcase their films, be awarded and view other creative projects. In, 2023, as Hobbs entered A&T University, he expanded his film fest to include the Imagination Lunchbox International Adult's Film Fest (ILIFF), to give "adult" filmmakers a chance to showcase and award their shorts and see the creative works of others. As a result, the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's & Adult's Film Fest (ILICAFF) was created.

"Simply the best festival ever!" said filmmaker Alan Chriest (2021)

"Super impressed with them and love that they have kid judges," said filmmaker Nicole Rose (2020).

"Such a friendly creative film festival. It was a wonderful experience," said filmmaker Charlotte McLaverty (2019)

Learn more about the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's & Adult's Film Fest log onto  https://imaginationlunchbox.com/ili-film-festival.html (screening and awards; https://imaginationlunchbox.com/iliff-filmmaking-workshops.html (filmmaking workshops); https://imaginationlunchbox.com/il-virtual-open-call-auditions.html (open call auditions), and https://imaginationlunchbox.com/iliff-open-court-basketball.html.

Media Contact
Freelance Associates
freeassocinc3@aol.com
562-424-3836
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Film Festival
Industry:Film
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
