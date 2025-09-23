Panel of Ten Industry Professionals To Speak at the Los Angeles 'ULMII' Entertainment Conference

LOS ANGELES
Panelists for the Los Angeles ULMII Conference
- Sept. 27, 2025
-- Women's sports commentator Vera Jones, formerly of ESPN and Big Ten Network, leads a panel of 10 entertainment industry professionals as she returns for the third year to host the Los Angeles "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference
. The ULMII conference is celebrating 26 years of serving the community by offering information about the business of entertainment. Aside from being there to answer any questions from aspiring artists, the panel will also judge the ULMII International Talent Competition, where the top three acts (singers, songwriters, dancers and actors) win the 2025 ULMII Best Act Award
and over $20,000 in cash and services. Panelists include a Broadway performer, publisher of the popular digital magazine, a multi #1 Billboard chart-topper, a talk show host, an FM radio station owner, successful artist managers, and break-through rapper. Access to the ULMII Entertainment Conference is free and powered by Zoom at www.UpliftingMinds2.com/upliftingmindsiientertainmentconference.html
.
Vera Jones is best known as women's basketball sports commentator for ESPN/Big Ten Network. Today she also includes empowering women in the sports and the corporate American arenas. She has over 30 years in broadcasting as an analysis and commentator. For the last three years hosting ULMII she has made us laugh and feel at home as she pulls out the knowledge that the 10 panelists possess. Panelists include Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs
an artist manager of an award winning SAG/AFTRA actor/filmmaker; Dr. Lee Bailey
publisher of the very popular digital magazine EURweb.com (one million visitors a month); Dr. Winston Grier
author of "Making Money God's Way," pastor at the Church of the Living God in Georgia and host of The W.O.R.D. Podcast (Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and YouTube); Gregory Goodloe,
(John P. Kee, Shirley Caesar) president of Hip Jazz Records (#1 Billboard single "Groovin"); Michele Vreeland,
president of Xyla Records and Pop artist/guitarist; Anthony Michael Hobbs
(Emmy nominated PBS mini-series The Abolitionist)
founder of the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's and Adult's Film Festival; Aaron Akins,
a Broadway performer ("Into the Cole"), Jazz singer/songwriter ("When Do We Love" featuring Walter and Wallace Scott of The Whispers), who is currently on the "When Do We Love Tour"; Alander Pulliam, Jr.,
owner of 98.8FM (iHeart Radio), author, lawyer, former presidential candidate and film producer (Power 98 Media Group); Lil Hyste
, a break-through rapper who has performed as opening act for Lil Flip, Kurupt, Trina and Juicy J, is a rapper/music producer (latest single "Up"/Empire Records) and a multi ULMII talent competition winner, and Nadiyah Kareem
, former artist manager of Talib Kareem (Jive Records) of the group Imajin and current artist development expert (Superstar Entertainment)
. The ULMII conference will be moderated by ULMII founder Dr. Eunice Moseley
, a syndicated columnist (ThePulseofEntertainment.com)
and president of Freelance Associates, a business and public relations strategic consulting company.
The ULMII will also offer a Professional Showcase of acts signed to independent record labels, management companies or agencies. On Saturday November 8th
the conference will offer a special performance by R&B's Dossi Minor
(Ohio), R&B/Pop's Shatoya Cierra
(Atlanta), AngelicVoices
featuring rapper Asim
(New York), and Afro Beat's Chamveka Banda
(Zambia, Africa). The International Talent Competition will include Hip-Hop duos JMC Princess
(Virginia) and Team Hussle
(South Central, NY), and R&B/Pop's Janelle
(Los Angeles) and Shatoya Cierra
returns to join them. Returning to the ULMII competition are former ULMII winners AngelicVoices
featuring rapper Asim
(New York), and Chamveka
(Africa).
Success stories of the "ULMII" Entertainment Conference's talent competitions include Grammy winning singer/songwriter Miguel
being signed to a major record deal at Jive Records by an ULMII panelist. Actress Naturi Naughten
(Starz' drama "Power") who was scouted by Broadway at ULMII. The Featherstone Brothers'
performed an original song at ULMII and it was heard by SisQo ("Incomplete")
who was there to promote his solo project, and he placed it on Dru Hill's third album as "I Should Be (Your Boyfriend)". The single is now a platinum selling song. Last, but not least, RoShon Feagan's
(Disney) manager said what he learned from ULMII founder Dr. Eunice Moseley helped him take RoShon to the next level, which led to him starring in Disney's "Shake It Up" and ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."
Admission is free. But RSVP now to ensure you get in. Visit ULMII at EventBrite.com or email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.www.UpliftingMinds2.com
Media Contact
Freelance Associates***@aol.com
562-424-3836