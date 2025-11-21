 
Two Trophies For The World's First Princess Pop Star Maeve De Voe, 2025 Global Song Awards

Global Song Awards-New York USA Artist Maeve De Voe Winner: Best Pop Song, First Place Trophy Best World Song, Second Place Trophy
By: Maeve De VoeTM
 
 
Maeve De Voe, World's First Princess Pop Star
Maeve De Voe, World's First Princess Pop Star
NEW YORK - Nov. 26, 2025 - PRLog -- The World's First Princess Pop Star Maeve De Voe, is now in her 178th-Week of music chart placements worldwide, with 19 songs that have made it to charts, and she is at her 3 1/2-year mark on the international music scene. One of her Four Number One songs of January 2024-January 2025, has just won first place with the New York based Global Song Awards for Best Pop Song, 'Guilty Night Guilty Kiss' (English Ver.) She also won Best World Song second place for her hit-single 'Je Ne Sais Quoi' (French Ver.) Both of these songs are 'Pop Extravaganza's!' with completely different vibes for fans. 'Guilty Night Guilty Kiss' (English Ver.) is an ultra-pop dance party in a song. Originally in Japanese, from the anime "Love Live!" De Voe wrote English lyrics for a brand-new audience to enjoy. A hugely famous song in Japan, with energy that transferred over to a Number One song for 7-Weeks in the UK on ProspectRadio1 in London, and on The Path Radio Mix in Toronto, Ontario. An unforgettable career solidifying masterpiece. Master-mixed and engineered by London's best Ross Colgan, and the second Number One song for these two top-tier music stars. www.rossmixes.com

'Je Ne Sais Quoi' (French Version) is a sophisticated and decadent Parisian flair, luxury piece by Maeve De Voe. The Global Song Awards second place trophy win is its first major award. The 'Je Ne Sais Quoi' (English Version) won this Spring 2025, Best Pop Song, with the Chicago based X-Poze-ing Music Awards. It has also been recently added as a nominee for their end of the year Best Songs Awards in December 2025.

Both of these amazing versions of 'Je Ne Sais Quoi,' along with 'Guilty Night Guilty Kiss' (English Version) have lyrics from Maeve De Voe. The French 'Je Ne Sais Quoi' translation was a collaboration with music producer @ricardofr200 in France. Maeve De Voe in 2025 was a Finalist with the ISSA Music Awards in August for US Songwriter of the Year, US Sound Engineer of the Year, and US Rising Star. Both versions of 'Je Ne Sais Quoi' was mixed and engineered by Maeve De Voe.

The Global Song Awards in New York is offered to independent artists in the global music industry by Corinne Barrett. The CEO and owner of Corinne Barrett Official Music and A&R Representative. Corinne Barrett Official Music - Home (https://corinnebarrettofficialmusic.com/) Corinne Barrett Official Music is a beacon of excellence and innovation in the music industry, offering unparalleled opportunities and support to artists worldwide. An award-winning artist in her own right, she offers these Global Song Awards with decades of personal excellence in the music industry, further elevating great wins in categories like the ones won recently by the Pop Sensation Maeve De Voe. She is also a radio presenter on www.yourhitsdigital.com with shows every Monday and Saturday in the US and UK.

For more on the phenomenal talent from Houston, Texas Maeve De Voe, you can visit Maeve De Voe (https://maevedevoe.carrd.co/) and the artist is most active on Instagram and on her YouTube Channel. Her music can be found on all music sites, as well as www.amazingradio.com/profile/maeve-de-voe/music and www.radiowigwam.co.uk/bands/maeve-de-voe/

