Two Trophies For The World's First Princess Pop Star Maeve De Voe, 2025 Global Song Awards
Global Song Awards-New York USA Artist Maeve De Voe Winner: Best Pop Song, First Place Trophy Best World Song, Second Place Trophy
By: Maeve De VoeTM
'Je Ne Sais Quoi' (French Version) is a sophisticated and decadent Parisian flair, luxury piece by Maeve De Voe. The Global Song Awards second place trophy win is its first major award. The 'Je Ne Sais Quoi' (English Version) won this Spring 2025, Best Pop Song, with the Chicago based X-Poze-ing Music Awards. It has also been recently added as a nominee for their end of the year Best Songs Awards in December 2025.
Both of these amazing versions of 'Je Ne Sais Quoi,' along with 'Guilty Night Guilty Kiss' (English Version) have lyrics from Maeve De Voe. The French 'Je Ne Sais Quoi' translation was a collaboration with music producer @ricardofr200 in France. Maeve De Voe in 2025 was a Finalist with the ISSA Music Awards in August for US Songwriter of the Year, US Sound Engineer of the Year, and US Rising Star. Both versions of 'Je Ne Sais Quoi' was mixed and engineered by Maeve De Voe.
The Global Song Awards in New York is offered to independent artists in the global music industry by Corinne Barrett. The CEO and owner of Corinne Barrett Official Music and A&R Representative. Corinne Barrett Official Music - Home (https://corinnebarrettofficialmusic.com/
For more on the phenomenal talent from Houston, Texas Maeve De Voe, you can visit Maeve De Voe (https://maevedevoe.carrd.co/
