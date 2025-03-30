Talent Line-Up Announced for the 26th Baltimore 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference

BALTIMORE
Dossi, Jackpot Jigga and Chamveka Banda.
- April 3, 2025
PRLog
-- The talent line-up for the 26th annual Baltimore "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference
(ULMII) Saturday April 19, 2025 (1-3pmEST/10-
12noonPST) is announced. Hosted by Mid-Day Diva Dr. Doresa Harvey (formerly of iHeart and Radio One Baltimore) the ULMII is one of the longest running entertainment conferences in the country. The line-up of talent starts with the ULMII Professional Showcase with performances by R&B/Pop's Celina Graves
from Three 2 Go Music and Christian Rock group Reviving Dayvid
from Nash Town Entertainment. There will be special guest performances by ULMII 2024 Los Angeles 1st
place winner rapper Lil Hyste
from Wisconsin performing his winning selection "Ghetto Children" at the start of the conference, 2nd place winner Julian Gross
from Baltimore performing his winning selection "Something's in the Water" just before the competition, and 3rd
place winner AngelicVoices
featuring Asim
from New York performing their winning sing "Spiritual Warfare" to close the conference. Both AngelicVoices featuring Asim and Julian Gross will also perform in the competition. Talent in the international competition will also include R&B's Dossi
from Ohio, Hip-Hop's Jackpot Jigga
from North Chicago, and Hip-Hop's Chamveka Banda
from North Zambia.
The ULMII Entertainment Conference offers a panel of industry executives and artists for a Q&A Session, a Professional Showcase, and an International Talent Competition where the top three acts scored by the panelists can take advantage of $20,000 in products, services and cash. Panelists include Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs
a manager of an award winning SAG/AFTRA artist/filmmaker (Anthony-Michael.com)
and V.P. of Production at Imagination Lunchbox, LLC; Dr. Lee Bailey
digital magazine publisher of EURweb.com (one million visitors a month) and former syndicated radio host for RadioScope; Dr. Winston Grier
author of "Making Money God's Way", pastor at the Church of the Living God in Georgia and host of The W.O.R.D. Podcast (Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and Youtube); Billboard #1 chart-topping Jazz guitarist Gregory Goodloe
(John P. Kee, Shirley Caesar) and president of Hip Jazz Records ("Groovin' On"); Michele Vreeland
a Pop singer/songwriter/
guitarist and president of Xyla Records ("Wild Horse"); Anthony Michael Hobbs
, a SAG/AFTRA multi-award winning actor (Emmy nominated PBS mini-series The Abolitionist);
filmmaker (One Nation); president of Imagination Lunchbox, LLC, and founder of the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's & Adult's Film Festivals (ImaginationLunchbox.com); Aaron Akins
a Broadway performer ("Into the Cole") and Jazz singer/songwriter ("When Do We Love" featuring Walter and Wallace Scott of The Whispers) currently on the "When Do We Love Tour"; Alander Pulliam, Jr.
owner of 98.8FM (iHeart Radio), author, and film producer; multi ULMII competition winner Lil Hyste
("Up"/Empire Records), and A&R Specialist Nadiyah Kareem
former artist manager of Talib Kareem (Jive Records group Imajin) and president of Superstar Entertainment.
Success stories of the "Uplifting Minds II" Entertainment Conference include singer/songwriter Miguel signed to a major record deal by an ULMII panelist, now he is a Grammy winning artist; Naturi Naughten was scouted by Broadway at ULMII she went on to perform with the group 3LW and then star in STARZ drama "Power"; The Featherstone Brothers' original song performed at ULMII was hear by SisQo ("Incomplete")
, there to promote his solo project, and was placed on Dru Hill's third album as "I Should Be (Your Boyfriend)" – the single is now a platinum selling song, and RoShon Feagan's manager said what he learned from ULMII founder Dr. Eunice Moseley (moderator of the conference) helped him take RoShon to the next level, which was starring in Disney's "Shake It Up" and then on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."
The conference is powered by Zoom and offers free virtual access at http://upliftingminds2.com/upliftingmindsiientertainmentconference.html
. Space is limited so RSVP today at EventBrite.com or email info@thepulseofentertainment.com.