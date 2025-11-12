 
LatLong.info Launches Comprehensive Global Coordinates Database

Precise Geospatial Reference Tool Provides Essential Latitude and Longitude Data for All World Cities
By: Lantlong.info
 
SAN DIEGO - Nov. 15, 2025 - PRLog -- LatLong.info today announced the launch of its comprehensive online resource featuring accurate latitude and longitude coordinates for all world capitals and countries. The newly updated database serves as an essential reference tool for geographers, researchers, developers, and students worldwide.

The website provides meticulously verified geographic coordinates for 195+ countries and territories, with each entry listing the capital city alongside its precise latitude and longitude measurements. The intuitive interface allows users to quickly search for specific locations or browse the complete global dataset.

"Accurate geographic coordinates are fundamental to countless applications in navigation, mapping, education, and scientific research," said a spokesperson for LatLong.info. "Our mission is to provide this critical geospatial data in a freely accessible, reliable format that meets professional standards."

The database includes coordinates for remote territories and disputed regions, with special attention to accuracy for locations where geographic information can be inconsistent across different sources. Each entry has been cross-referenced with multiple authoritative sources to ensure precision.

LatLong.info is designed with developers in mind, offering clean data that can be easily integrated into mapping applications, GIS systems, and educational platforms. The resource has already been adopted by several educational institutions and tech companies for their geographic information needs.

The website is accessible worldwide at https://latlong.info and provides its comprehensive dataset free of charge, with no registration required.
End
Source:Lantlong.info
Email:***@latlong.info
Tags:GPS
Industry:Travel
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
