News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
WWII Veteran Raymond Morgan's Surprise Parade on 100th Birthday November 20 in South Carolina
Honoring one of the 1% of the 16.4 million U.S. World War II soldiers still living, the family of Raymond Henry Morgan, a tail-gunner & radar operator during B-17 bomber missions, plan a surprise parade for his100th Birthday in N. Myrtle Beach, SC.
Media Advisory: WWII Veteran Raymond Henry Morgan To Be Honored by Family
With a Parade on His 100th Birthday, November 20th in North Myrtle Beach, SC
WHO: Surprise Guest of Honor: Myrtle Beach resident, Staff Sergeant Raymond Henry "Ray" Morgan (Ret.) – WWII Veteran, tail-gunner & radar operator, B-17 bomber missions over Italy and Germany; 50 Morgan Family Members from six states including Four adult children, 13 grandchildren, and 19 of 22 great-grandchildren;
WHAT: Amid national Veterans Day celebrations, the family of World War II Veteran Staff Sergeant Raymond Henry Morgan will celebrate the soon-to-be centenarian's 100th birthday with a surprise parade in North Myrtle Beach and a four-day family reunion. The event honors one of America's remaining members of the "Greatest Generation" — a man who completed 26 missions, thirteen as a B-17 tail-gunner and thirteen as a radar operator during World War II and who has lived a century defined by faith, service, and resilience.
HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
Surprise Parade (Nov. 20): Police cars, fire trucks, decorated vehicles, and city officials.
Veterans' Participation:
Family Reunion (Nov. 19–23): 52 relatives from six states — Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina — gathering to celebrate Ray's century of life and legacy.
WHEN: Parade-Thursday, November 20, 2025 – 11:00 a.m.
Parade assembly begins at 10:30 a.m.
Sky Wheel Photo-Friday, November 21, 2025 - 1:00 p.m.
Sky wheel/Myrtle Beach photo opportunity with 50 Veterans
WHERE: North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Parade route details: 27th Ave S & Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach; 27the Ave S to Left on Perrin to right on 25th Ave S to right on Ocean blvd back to 27th Ave S.
WHY: To honor one of America's few remaining WWII veterans and celebrate a century of courage, community, and character. Morgan's story reflects the perseverance of the "Greatest Generation" — from wartime heroics to overcoming polio, raising a family, coaching little league, mentoring inmates, and serving over 60 years as a Freemason and many terms as a Presbyterian elder.
VISUALS:
Public is invited to send birthday cards and sentiments to
Raymond "Ray" Henry Morgan via email to his daughter,
Joanne Duncan, joduncan13@gmail.com. The Morgan Family
expects to receive 100 birthday greetings.
Fact Sheet: World War II 100th Birthday Celebration (https://docs.google.com/
PHOTO: Raymond Henry Morgan-WWII Uniform (https://drive.google.com/
(More photos available upon request)
Contact
Wright Enterprises
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 15, 2025