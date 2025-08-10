 

From Rock Bottom to Lifeline: Welsh Man's Crisis Sparks a Mental Health Revolution

A Welsh resident who experienced a mental health crisis, leading to hospitalisation and a period of homelessness, has seen his website that helps others find positive activities and support for their mental health, help many right across Wales.
By: Mood Broker Ltd
 
CAERPHILLY, Wales - Aug. 14, 2025 - PRLog -- What started as a personal battle against the crippling grip of a mental health crisis has blossomed into a powerful community lifeline, helping many people across Wales find positive activities and support. Kristen Selway, a Welsh resident who faced hospitalisation, homelessness, and separation from his son, has turned his darkest moments into a beacon of hope with the launch of Gives You Joy.com. The free, community-driven website is rapidly becoming a go-to resource for those seeking tangible, local activities to boost their mental health.

Selway's journey began with a period of intense struggle during the pandemic. Despite four years as a listening volunteer for the Samaritans, his own mental health deteriorated so severely he was hospitalised and left technically homeless. These experiences, which he has publicly shared, revealed a glaring gap in local mental health support. He found that generic advice—"go for a run," "socialise," "join a gym"—was often unhelpful and overwhelming for someone deep in the throes of depression and anxiety. For someone struggling to get out of bed, the thought of researching which gym to join or where to socialise can be a monumental barrier.

A New Approach to Mental Health Support

Gives You Joy.com was born from this frustration. It's a website that cuts through the noise, simplifying the process of finding mental health-boosting activities by focusing on what truly matters: the experiences of others in your local community. Instead of telling people what they should do, the platform showcases what others have found genuinely helpful. It's a simple, yet revolutionary idea built on the power of shared experience.

"When you're at your lowest, you don't need a lecture on the benefits of exercise. You need a simple, clear suggestion from someone who has been there," says Selway. "That's what Gives You Joy.com is all about. It's a platform where a person can see that someone else in their area has found a good activity that made a real difference to their well-being. It takes the guesswork and the pressure out of finding help."

Transforming Lives, One Positive Activity at a Time

The website's impact is already being felt across Wales, with a large number of users sharing and discovering activities that bring them a sense of purpose and connection. From community gardening projects and local book clubs to voluntary work and outdoor pursuits, the platform is creating a network of positive activities that are genuinely accessible and impactful.

Selway's personal mission is clear: to help others find a path to recovery sooner than he did. By inspiring people to engage in these positive activities, he hopes to prevent others from making the same mistakes and reaching the point of crisis. He is living proof that a community-first approach can be a powerful antidote to loneliness and despair.

Gives You Joy.com is more than just a website; it's a movement. It's a testament to the idea that by sharing our struggles and our triumphs, we can build a stronger, more compassionate community. As the platform continues to grow, it holds the promise of transforming how people across the UK approach their mental health—one positive activity at a time.

For more information, please visit https://www.givesyoujoy.com or contact [Kristen Selway] at [kris@givesyoujoy.com].

Contact
Mood Broker Ltd
***@givesyoujoy.com
Source:Mood Broker Ltd
Email:***@givesyoujoy.com Email Verified
Tags:Mental Health
Industry:Health
Location:Caerphilly - Cardiff - Wales
Subject:Websites
