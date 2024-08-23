Follow on Google News
ASA to Offer Personal Property Principles of Valuation Courses Online
By: ASA
The four-course series covers fundamental content and theory and provides the baseline education required for personal property appraisers seeking ASA accreditation or for experienced appraisers looking to earn CE credit. The courses also provide information on the latest approaches and best practices for designated personal property appraisers interested in augmenting their valuation skills, or for compeer professionals wanting to acquire a solid, baseline education and/or are interested in expanding their knowledge and skills. To find out more, please e-mail education@appraisers.org.
The four-course series consists of:
PP201 – Introduction to Personal Property Valuation is the first course in the Principles of Valuation (POV) course series. This course provides individuals wishing to become appraisers of personal property such as fine art, decorative art, books, automobiles, etc. with an introduction to the profession and basic concepts necessary for appraisal practice. Available online January 27-31, 2025 (https://learn.appraisers.org/
PP202 – Development of a Personal Property Appraisal: Research and Analysis is the second course in the Principles of Valuation (POV) course series. This course leads participants through the appraisal process, beginning with the identification of the appraisal problem and continuing through the determination and performance of the scope of work needed to reach a conclusion of value. Available online February 24-28, 2025 (https://learn.appraisers.org/
PP203 – Communication of a Personal Property Appraisal: Report Writing is the third course in the Principles of Valuation (POV) course series. This course presents participants with the groundwork needed to effectively communicate an appraisal as a written report. Guidance will be provided on how to organize a document that supports a logical argument for value and how to comply with reporting requirements of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP). Available online March 24-28, 2025 (https://learn.appraisers.org/
PP204 – Personal Property Valuation: The Legal and Commercial Environments is the fourth course in the Principles of Valuation (POV) course series. This course introduces students to legal and regulatory issues that impact the work of personal property appraisers. Applying the concepts learned in the previous courses, participants expand their understanding of professional standards and the ethical requirements of an appraiser. The class also focuses upon research and analysis needed to conclude opinions of Fair Market Value for appraisals with the intended use of gift or estate tax or for charitable contributions. Further insight into the auction market, the insurance industry, and how tort law affects appraisers is covered in this class. Available online May 12-16, 2025 (https://learn.appraisers.org/
The online courses will be presented via Zoom and are taught by a live instructor over the course of one week.
Registration is available online at www.appraisers.org or by calling (800) 272-8258.
