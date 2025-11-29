News By Tag
CIMdata Unveils its 2026 PLM Market & Industry Forum Theme
This series of five global events offers the first public release of 2025 PLM Market performance metrics and findings from CIMdata's groundbreaking survey on AI in PLM adoption benchmarks.
By: CIMdata
Today, following the disruptive rise of Generative AI (genAI), the PLM Economy faces an urgent mandate to operationalize AI capabilities. This massive market shift, which is driving unprecedented investment across all sectors, forms the context for our 2026 Forum theme.
Addressing this urgency, the 2026 Forum series will focus on two critical areas:
According to Stan Przybylinski, CIMdata's Vice President, "At CIMdata, we have been actively promoting AI for years, and our theme for the 2026 PLM Market & Industry Forum, AI in PLM: Expanding Capabilities Across the Product Lifecycle, is a natural follow-up to our 2019 Forum on 'Augmented Intelligence.' Today, we are at an inflection point where AI has moved from a theoretical concept to a global economic driver. Together, let's see what the future holds."
The first of the five events in the 2026 series will be held on 7 April in Ann Arbor, MI, USA. Similar events will follow in Paris, France; Bangalore, India; Beijing, China; and Tokyo, Japan.
To learn more or register for a 2026 PLM Market & Industry Forum, please visit https://cimdata.com/
