 
News By Tag
* Plm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2025
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
November 2025
3029

CIMdata Unveils its 2026 PLM Market & Industry Forum Theme

This series of five global events offers the first public release of 2025 PLM Market performance metrics and findings from CIMdata's groundbreaking survey on AI in PLM adoption benchmarks.
By: CIMdata
 
 
CIMdata's 2026 PLM Market & Industry Forum dates
CIMdata's 2026 PLM Market & Industry Forum dates
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Dec. 4, 2025 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global strategic consulting and research firm focused on Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and its digital transformation, announces "AI in PLM: Expanding Capabilities Across the Product Lifecycle" as the theme for its 2026 PLM Market & Industry Forum event series.

Today, following the disruptive rise of Generative AI (genAI), the PLM Economy faces an urgent mandate to operationalize AI capabilities. This massive market shift, which is driving unprecedented investment across all sectors, forms the context for our 2026 Forum theme.

Addressing this urgency, the 2026 Forum series will focus on two critical areas:
  1. Unveiling the First Public Release of CIMdata's 2025 Global PLM Market Analysis. Attendees will gain access to valuable, non-biased data and insights, including in-depth analyses and forecasts spanning PLM domains, industries, and regions, as well as performance metrics for leading PLM solution providers by revenue and market share. Much of this information will not be publicly available until the 2026 MAR series of reports is published in late Spring and Summer.
  2. Presenting the Results of a New, Global CIMdata Study on AI in PLM. This research provides a crucial, fact-based benchmark of the status, achievements, and plans of industrial users and the software and service providers that support them.
Following a morning of networking and coverage of the market and future trends, the afternoon sessions will focus on the actionable AI insights derived from CIMdata's global study on AI in PLM. The first of three presentations on this topic will provide essential background on CIMdata's AI-related work to date, clearly defining AI and related issues, and establishing the framework for the two sessions that follow. These presentations will respectively consider AI from the perspectives of industrial clients and members of the PLM Economy. The day concludes with a discussion on the value potential of Digital Twin/Digital Thread and our "News from the Field," sharing highlights and actionable learnings from CIMdata's recent industrial consulting work.

According to Stan Przybylinski, CIMdata's Vice President, "At CIMdata, we have been actively promoting AI for years, and our theme for the 2026 PLM Market & Industry Forum, AI in PLM: Expanding Capabilities Across the Product Lifecycle, is a natural follow-up to our 2019 Forum on 'Augmented Intelligence.' Today, we are at an inflection point where AI has moved from a theoretical concept to a global economic driver. Together, let's see what the future holds."

The first of the five events in the 2026 series will be held on 7 April in Ann Arbor, MI, USA. Similar events will follow in Paris, France; Bangalore, India; Beijing, China; and Tokyo, Japan.

To learn more or register for a 2026 PLM Market & Industry Forum, please visit https://cimdata.com/en/education/plm-market-industry-forums.

Contact
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
End
Source:CIMdata
Email:***@cimdata.com Email Verified
Tags:Plm
Industry:Software
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CIM News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Dec 04, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share