FlintLab Announces Strategic Partnership with Genymotion

--, an AI-powered Infrastructure-Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS) provider for intelligent testing and device orchestration, today announced a strategic partnership with, a leading cloud-based Android device virtualization platform trusted by enterprises and developers worldwide.This collaboration brings together FlintLab's real-device orchestration platform (Sirius) and Device Nexus infrastructure with Genymotion's scalable virtual Android device cloud, enabling organizations to test, automate, and optimize mobile experiences with unprecedented flexibility and performance.Through this partnership, engineering and quality teams can now:"This partnership aligns perfectly with FlintLab's mission to democratize intelligent testing infrastructure and make 100% automation achievable,"said Krishna Seerapu, Founder & CEO of FlintLab. "Genymotion's world-class virtual device platform combined with our orchestration and AI automation capabilities creates a unified environment that accelerates engineering velocity and product reliability for customers across the globe.""We are excited to partner with FlintLab and expand the reach of Genymotion's virtual device ecosystem," said Arnaud Dupuis, Founder & CEO of Genymotion. "Together, we are enabling the future of mobile quality engineering with scalable, fast, and deeply integrated device testing capabilities.""This partnership represents a major leap forward in mobile quality, unifying the best of real and virtual device testing into one intelligent control plane," said Arnaud Dupuis, Founder & CEO of Genymotion. "While this integration accelerates velocity across all Android development, it's particularly transformative for high-stakes sectors. By seamlessly integrating Genymotion's market-leading virtual device scalability - from smartphone to specialized AAOS environments - with Flintlab's AI-powered orchestration, we are not just enabling faster mobile testing; we are creating a complete, high-fidelity digital infrastructure required for next-generation products, including the connected car."FlintLab is an AI-powered testing Infrastructure-Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS) that unifies real, virtual, and emulated devices into a globally distributed test fabric. The platform powers intelligent automation, multi-device orchestration, predictive analytics, and quality engineering at scale for mobile, web, IoT, and device-centric ecosystems. FlintLab operates across the U.S., India, and the Middle East.https://www.linkedin.com/company/genymobileGenymotion is a leading cloud Android virtualization platform designed for developers, QA teams, and enterprises to build, test, and deploy apps across highly scalable virtual devices. Available also on major cloud providers including AWS, GCP, Microsoft Azure, and Alibaba Cloud, Genymotion supports automation, DevOps, CI/CD, and application performance testing at scale.Joint solutions and integrated access through FlintAPI and Genymotion Cloud will roll out to early-access customers starting Q1 2026 through the FlintLab LaunchPad program.