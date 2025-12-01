News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FlintLab Announces Strategic Partnership with Genymotion
To Strengthen Global AI-Driven Mobile Testing & Device Infrastructure
By: FLINT LAB INC.
This collaboration brings together FlintLab's real-device orchestration platform (Sirius) and Device Nexus infrastructure with Genymotion's scalable virtual Android device cloud, enabling organizations to test, automate, and optimize mobile experiences with unprecedented flexibility and performance.
Through this partnership, engineering and quality teams can now:
"We are excited to partner with FlintLab and expand the reach of Genymotion's virtual device ecosystem," said Arnaud Dupuis, Founder & CEO of Genymotion. "Together, we are enabling the future of mobile quality engineering with scalable, fast, and deeply integrated device testing capabilities."
"This partnership represents a major leap forward in mobile quality, unifying the best of real and virtual device testing into one intelligent control plane," said Arnaud Dupuis, Founder & CEO of Genymotion. "While this integration accelerates velocity across all Android development, it's particularly transformative for high-stakes sectors. By seamlessly integrating Genymotion's market-leading virtual device scalability - from smartphone to specialized AAOS environments - with Flintlab's AI-powered orchestration, we are not just enabling faster mobile testing; we are creating a complete, high-fidelity digital infrastructure required for next-generation products, including the connected car."
About FlintLab
https://preprod.flintlab.io
https://www.linkedin.com/
FlintLab is an AI-powered testing Infrastructure-
About Genymotion
https://www.genymotion.com
https://www.linkedin.com/
Genymotion is a leading cloud Android virtualization platform designed for developers, QA teams, and enterprises to build, test, and deploy apps across highly scalable virtual devices. Available also on major cloud providers including AWS, GCP, Microsoft Azure, and Alibaba Cloud, Genymotion supports automation, DevOps, CI/CD, and application performance testing at scale.
Availability
Joint solutions and integrated access through FlintAPI and Genymotion Cloud will roll out to early-access customers starting Q1 2026 through the FlintLab LaunchPad program.
Contact
engage@flintlab.io
contact@genymotion.com
***@flintlab.io
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse