Clay-Chalkville QB Aaron Frye Signs with Alabama State, Leads Cougars to 6A Championship Game

Clay-Chalkville Quarterback Aaron Frye Signs with Alabama State University in Montgomery, Leads Cougars into 6A State Championship

-- Clay-Chalkville High School proudly announces that senior quarterbackhas officiallywith, continuing his academic and athletic career with the Hornets. Frye, one of Alabama's most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks, finalized his commitment during the early signing period and now leads the undefeatedCougars into Friday'sagainst Saraland.Frye's signing highlights an exceptional season in which he guided Clay-Chalkville to titles as theand. His leadership and playmaking ability have propelled the Cougars to one of the strongest campaigns in program history. In the semifinal victory, Frye showcased his explosiveness by completing, while rushing. His four-touchdown performance powered Clay-Chalkville's 440-yard offensive output and secured another commanding postseason win.Throughout the season, Frye, 2nd year starter at QB, has thrownand, 23 TD's and only 2 INT, distinguishing himself as one of Alabama's elite high school quarterbacks. His athleticism, accuracy, and ability to extend plays have been central to Clay-Chalkville's flawless record. Frye's poise in high-pressure situations has earned him statewide recognition and the respect of teammates and coaches."It's obviously a great feeling," Frye said after the semifinal win. "Not many teams can do this. Just trusting in my team, that's what got us here." His humility and leadership continue to define his impact on the program.Frye has emerged as one of Alabama's most celebrated prep quarterbacks, earning multiple Player of the Week honors as well asrecognition. His selection to thefurther underscores his statewide impact and status among the premier standouts in Alabama high school football.Frye is a high-upside quarterback capable of contributing immediately and developing into a long-term offensive leader. His toughness, mobility, and strong field vision make him an ideal fit for ASU's system in Montgomery. His signing represents a significant addition for the Hornets as they strengthen their roster with dynamic, high-character talent.Aaron Frye is a senior quarterback at Clay-Chalkville High School, recognized for his dual-threat skillset, leadership, and strong football instincts. This season, he surpassed 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards while guiding the Cougars to a 14–0 record and the Class 6A State Championship. A North/South All-Star selection and multi-time Player of the Week honoree, Frye is supported byand comes from a football family; his brother,, is a quarterback at Grambling State University. Aaron will continue his academic and athletic career at