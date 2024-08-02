Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
L-Tron Team to Support and Attend Annual IAI Crime Scene Investigation Conference in Reno, NV
By: L-Tron
L-Tron team members, Julianne Pangal and Andy McNeill will be available throughout the duration of the event to showcase the OSCR360 system for crime scene investigation and prosecution.
L-Tron is a longtime supporter of the IAI organization, attending, exhibiting, and presenting at numerous international and regional IAI conferences over the years. Stop by Booth #330 to check out OSCR360 and meet the LTC team.
IAI Senior Crime Scene Analyst and 20-year law enforcement veteran, Andrew McNeill, is also scheduled to present, "Big Shots in Tight Spaces" at 4:30 PM on August 14 in Tuscany Room 10. The presentation will focus on capturing accurate, high-quality crime scene photographs within confined spaces.
To learn more about the 2024 IAI Conference and to register, please visit Home - 108th International Association for Identification's Educational Conference (cvent.com) (https://web.cvent.com/
About OSCR360
The patented OSCR360 (OSCR360 for Crime Scene Investigations & Documentation | LTC (l-tron.com)
About L-Tron
For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with law enforcement and government agencies to provide purpose-built technology solutions throughout all 50 states and Canada. We support a variety of educational events and non-profit organizations. We are proud to provide investigators and detectives with exemplary round-the-clock service and support for when they need it most. We always welcome your input and feedback because "Your Success is our Purpose."
Media Contact
L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse