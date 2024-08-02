 

L-Tron Team to Support and Attend Annual IAI Crime Scene Investigation Conference in Reno, NV

By: L-Tron
 
RENO, Nev. - Aug. 6, 2024 - PRLog -- L-Tron will be attending the 108th International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada from August 11-14, 2024. The conference brings together crime scene investigators, forensic scientists, detectives and other law enforcement professionals, boasting educational and professional development sessions, networking opportunities and product demos.

L-Tron team members, Julianne Pangal and Andy McNeill will be available throughout the duration of the event to showcase the OSCR360 system for crime scene investigation and prosecution.

L-Tron is a longtime supporter of the IAI organization, attending, exhibiting, and presenting at numerous international and regional IAI conferences over the years. Stop by Booth #330 to check out OSCR360 and meet the LTC team.

IAI Senior Crime Scene Analyst and 20-year law enforcement veteran, Andrew McNeill, is also scheduled to present, "Big Shots in Tight Spaces" at 4:30 PM on August 14 in Tuscany Room 10. The presentation will focus on capturing accurate, high-quality crime scene photographs within confined spaces.

To learn more about the 2024 IAI Conference and to register, please visit Home - 108th International Association for Identification's Educational Conference (cvent.com) (https://web.cvent.com/event/92afe03b-b37f-4f6f-a807-03668...).

About OSCR360

The patented OSCR360 (OSCR360 for Crime Scene Investigations & Documentation | LTC (l-tron.com) (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360-crime-scene-investigations) is a multi-purpose tool for capturing, storing, organizing, and presenting crime scenes in 360-degrees. From major to minor crime, crash, and fire scene investigation and search warrant documentation to collaboration with prosecutors and testifying as an expert witness, OSCR360 creates a powerful visual walkthrough of any scene. Provide additional context to where digital evidence was collected from the scene utilizing points of interest. Leave no detail to the imagination and revisit the scene as often as needed – virtually.

About L-Tron

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with law enforcement and government agencies to provide purpose-built technology solutions throughout all 50 states and Canada. We support a variety of educational events and non-profit organizations. We are proud to provide investigators and detectives with exemplary round-the-clock service and support for when they need it most. We always welcome your input and feedback because "Your Success is our Purpose."

L-Tron
info@l-tron.com
