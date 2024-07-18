Follow on Google News
ASA Announces Michael A. Salvadore, Jr., ASA, as 2024-2025 MTS Discipline Committee Member-At-Large
Michael has been a member of ASA since 2002. He has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving as the past chair of the ASA Ethics Committee, as well as on the ASA Elections Committee and past co-planning chair of the 2024 ASA Equipment Valuation Conference. Michael is also an ASA Jerry F. Larkins Volunteer Award and mentor.
Outside of his leadership within ASA, Michael is president of Salvadore Auctions & Appraisals, Inc. Before becoming an Auctioneer, Michael had a long career in the metal stamping, ornamental stamped parts and metalworking industry. Currently focusing on the appraisal and liquidation of commercial and industrial assets, Michael brings a unique perspective of global reach and a personal touch to clients. Internationally recognized as the leading expert in the appraisal and liquidation of well drilling equipment, Salvadore also possesses appraisal and liquidation expertise in Medical Imaging Equipment, Machine Shop Equipment, Stamping and Forging Equipment, Foundry & Casting Equipment, Construction and Heavy Equipment.
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/
