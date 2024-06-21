Follow on Google News
ASA Announces Terri Lastovka, ASA, as 2024-2025 ARM Chair
By: ASA
Terri Lastovka, ASA, has been a member of ASA since 1998 and has held significant roles within the organization, including Vice Chair and Secretary-Treasurer of the ARM Discipline Committee and Member of the International Conference Committee.
Outside of ASA, Terri Lastovka is the founder of Valuation & Litigation Consulting, LLC, specializing in business valuation since 1997. She provides valuation and litigation advisory services for various purposes including marital dissolutions, shareholder disputes, and estate taxation. Her expertise spans business practices, financial management, and tax issues, with previous experience as a CFO. Terri Lastovka, ASA, holds a JD from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and a BA in Accounting from Kent State University. She is an Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA) with a specialization in Appraisal Review & Management in Business Valuation (ARM-BV) and holds certifications as a CPA and attorney in Ohio. She is actively involved in professional associations and serves on the Board of the West Shore Bar Association as Treasurer.
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/
