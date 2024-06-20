 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Appraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Herndon
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2024
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Follow on Google News

ASA Announces Carol Akers Klug, ASA, as 2024-2025 International Secretary/Treasurer

By: ASA
 
 
Carol Akers Klug
Carol Akers Klug
HERNDON, Va. - June 25, 2024 - PRLog -- ASA is proud to announce the election of Carol Akers Klug, ASA, as ASA's International Secretary/Treasurer for the 2024-2025 term.

Carol Akers Klug ASA.BV has been a member of ASA since 1996 and held prominent volunteer roles within the organization and appraisal industry, reflecting her commitment to advancing ASA and the appraisal profession.
  • Carol is the current Chair of the ASA Educational Foundation.
  • She served as Regional Governor on the Board of Governors where she co-sponsored the OnDemand Initiative to promote recording of all POVs online, co-founded the International Virtual Chapter to build a bridge for all members in all locations and all disciplines, and co-sponsored numerous other resolutions.
  • On the international level, Carol served on the Constitution & Bylaws Committee, the Investment Committee, Strategic Planning Committee, among others.
  • On the chapter level, Carol served as Chapter President and Vice President of both the International Virtual Chapter and the Houston Chapter.
  • Carol dedicated six years as Co-Chair and fourteen years to developing the Award-Winning Energy Valuation Conference on its planning committee.
  • Carol was named ASA's 2021 Appraiser of the Year.
  • Carol currently serves on The Appraisal Foundation's Business Valuation Resource Panel, is involved with various Rice University colleges, and with local charitable foundations.
  • Carol previously served as FINRA Arbitrator, and as Business Manager of a national charitable foundation.

Professionally, Carol Akers Klug, ASA, provides business valuation services for litigation support, dissenting shareholder matters, marital dissolutions, tax matters (gift & estate), corporate conversions, among other purposes. Her services include valuations of interests in partnerships, equity, invested capital, intellectual property and intangible assets, expert testimony, and mediation support. She also provides damage calculations in securities suitability matters. She earned her MBA and BBA at The University of Texas at Austin.

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Source:ASA
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Herndon - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Jun 25, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share