ASA Announces Carol Akers Klug, ASA, as 2024-2025 International Secretary/Treasurer
By: ASA
Carol Akers Klug ASA.BV has been a member of ASA since 1996 and held prominent volunteer roles within the organization and appraisal industry, reflecting her commitment to advancing ASA and the appraisal profession.
Professionally, Carol Akers Klug, ASA, provides business valuation services for litigation support, dissenting shareholder matters, marital dissolutions, tax matters (gift & estate), corporate conversions, among other purposes. Her services include valuations of interests in partnerships, equity, invested capital, intellectual property and intangible assets, expert testimony, and mediation support. She also provides damage calculations in securities suitability matters. She earned her MBA and BBA at The University of Texas at Austin.
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria.
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
