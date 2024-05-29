Kathy Poppers Honored with 2024 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award

By: ASA

-- ASA proudly announces Kathy Poppers as a recipient of the esteemed 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award.A second-generation Santa Monica fine art appraiser is being recognized as a senior expert in her billion-dollar industry. From her first examinations of Pop Art at MoMA as a teen, Kathy has been deeply immersed in the complex universe of fine Pop and Modern Art to this day.Now recognized for exceptional dedication, unwavering commitment, and outstanding contributions to both ASA and the broader appraisal profession, Kathy Poppers emerges as a distinguished recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award as an expert appraiser of paintings, graphics, sculpture and monuments from the late 19th Century thru today's leading American, European and Latin contemporary artists.Kathy could certainly say that art appraisal was in her blood, as her father was a legendary appraiser with an "A list" of clients who appraised even historic items recovered from the Titanic. "My first assignment was documenting and formally appraising a collection of Monet, Picasso, and Cezanne for a prominent Fifth Avenue New York family in 1971," Kathy says. "For more than fifty years, I've somehow surrounded myself with great and powerful works of art."Kathy is currently President of the Los Angeles chapter of the American Society of Appraisers, having served as past President of the chapter, and she also serves on the organization's International Ethics Committee.She says, "In today's complex world, it's more important than ever to document and secure the value of an art collection, which can include appraisals for insurance, estate, and donation purposes. Origination research, where the provenance of a piece of art is not entirely clear, has also become a critical part of the appraisal process, where millions of dollars can hang in the balance."This accolade is reserved for individuals who exemplify steadfast involvement and loyalty, showcasing a minimum of 25 years of membership with the ASA or its reciprocal equivalent, and a minimum age of 70 years. With a career spanning since 1977, Kathy has carved a remarkable path in the expert valuation of fine art. A stalwart member of ASA since joining in 1986 as a candidate, Kathy Poppers embodies excellence in her field.The formal recognition of Kathy Poppers' illustrious career will take place during the Annual International Awards Luncheon, scheduled at theon Monday, September 16, from 12:30-1:30 pm PT in Portland, OR.