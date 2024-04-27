Follow on Google News
Mario Van Peebles "Outlaw Posse" Screenings Today at Historic Grand Lake Hosted by The Oakland Int'l
The Oakland International Film Festival presented by the Oakland Film Society will host Mario Van Peebles "Outlaw Posse" screenings at the historic Grand Lake Theater. See Media Advisory Details
By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
MEDIA ADVISORY
Oakland International Film Festival Hosts Writer, Actor, Director Mario Van Peebles' Special Screenings of "Outlaw Posse" With Oakland Actress Scytorya Rhodes at the historic Grand Lake Theater, today, on April 30th 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
WHO- David Roach, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Oakland International Film Festival; Writer, Actor, Director Mario Van Peebles with new film "Outlaw Posse" featuring Oakland Actress Scytorya Rhodes
WHAT- Mario Van Peebles' New Film "Outlaw Posse" with two special screenings at the Grand Lake Theater Today, Tuesday, April 30th. Each screening will have a talkback with Mario Van Peebles and Scytorya Rhodes.
"Outlaw Posse" includes cast members: Mandela Van Peebles; Whoopi Goldberg; Neil McDonough; Edward James Olmos; Cedric The Entertainer;
WHERE- Live in Person at Historic Grand Lake Theater, 3200 Grand Lake, Oakland, CA 94610
WHEN- TUESDAY, APRIL 30TH 5:00 P.M. & 7:30 P.M.
Tickets for the Public are $7.50 and can be purchased on line.
WHY-The Oakland International Film Festival presented by the Oakland Film Society and co-founded by David Roach highlights the City of Oakland as a destination for the arts. Oakland has a history and rich tapestry of artistic talent. Filmmakers from around the world reinforce tourism in Oakland and the San Francisco Bay Area with their films that span many genres, many cultures and walks of life.
Mario Van Peebles' new project presents a positive narrative of the African Diaspora in alignment with one of the themes of multicultural Oakland International Film Festival and it includes Oakland resident, Scytorya Rhodes. The April 30th Screenings with Mario Van Peebles and Scytorya Rhodes in person at the Grand Lake will be at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. "Outlaw Posse" Trailer: https://youtu.be/
The Oakland International Film Festival is a testament to Oakland's artistry and the positive happenings in the City of Oakland. Visit www.oiff.org for a complete schedule. Social Media: @Oiff (https://twitter.com/
#mariovanpeebles
#davidroach
#outlawposse
#oiff
ABOUT OIFF (https://www.oiff.org/
The Oakland International Film Festival is presented by the Oakland Film Society, a non-profit corporation based in Oakland, California with the mission to promote independent filmmakers and the stories they tell to empower people locally, nationally and internationally.
Editors' Note:
Contact Jackie Wright at +1(415) 525 0410 or jackiewright@
Contact
Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
***@wrightnow.biz
