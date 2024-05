Mario Van Peebles "Outlaw Posse" Screenings Today at Historic Grand Lake Hosted by The Oakland Int'l

The Oakland International Film Festival presented by the Oakland Film Society will host Mario Van Peebles "Outlaw Posse" screenings at the historic Grand Lake Theater. See Media Advisory Details

Mario Van Peebles Scytorya Rhodes

MEDIA ADVISORY

Oakland International Film Festival Hosts Writer, Actor, Director Mario Van Peebles' Special Screenings of "Outlaw Posse" With Oakland Actress Scytorya Rhodes

WHO- Co-Founder & Executive Director of Oakland International Film Festival; Writer, Actor, Director with new film "Outlaw Posse" featuring Oakland Actress

WHAT- with two special screenings at the Grand Lake Theater Today, Tuesday, April 30. Each screening will have a talkback with" includes cast members: and

WHERE-

WHEN-

WHY- The Oakland International Film Festival presented by the Oakland Film Society and co-founded by highlights the City of Oakland as a destination for the arts. Oakland has a history and rich tapestry of artistic talent. Filmmakers from around the world reinforce tourism in Oakland and the San Francisco Bay Area with their films that span many genres, many cultures and walks of life. new project presents a positive narrative of the African Diaspora in alignment with one of the themes of multicultural Oakland International Film Festival and it includes Oakland resident,. The April 30 Screenings with Mario Van Peebles and Scytorya Rhodes in person at the Grand Lake will be at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. "Outlaw Posse"

The Oakland International Film Festival is a testament to Oakland's artistry and the positive happenings in the City of Oakland. Visit www.oiff.org for a complete schedule. Social Media: @Oiff ( https://twitter.com/ oiff?ref_src= twsrc%5Egoogle% 7Ctwcamp%... ) https://www.facebook.com/oiff.org; and @oaklandfilmfestival (https://www.instagram.com/oaklandfilmfestival/?hl=en)

#mariovanpeebles #davidroach #outlawposse #oiff

ABOUT OIFF (https://www.oiff.org/about/)
The Oakland International Film Festival is presented by the Oakland Film Society, a non-profit corporation based in Oakland, California with the mission to promote independent filmmakers and the stories they tell to empower people locally, nationally and internationally.

Editors' Note:
Contact Jackie Wright at +1(415) 525 0410 or jackiewright@wrightnow.biz for Monday's news conference information and overall Oakland International Film Festival media coverage and media passes for screenings during the festival, including interviews with filmmakers, panelists and co-founder David Roach