Christy Sports Experts Unveil the 2025 Holiday Gift Guide to Help Shoppers Create Mountain Memories

A curated collection of expert-tested gear designed to keep skiers and riders warm, comfortable and ready for every winter adventure.

Christy Sports Holiday Gift Guide

Contact

Sarah Schupp

***@christysports.com Sarah Schupp

End

-- Christy Sports, the premier specialty retailer of ski and snowboard equipment, apparel and services, today released its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide. Arriving as part of the company's winter campaign, 'Tis the Season to Shred, the guide helps shoppers choose gifts that keep skiers and riders warm, comfortable and confident on the mountain.The guide features staff-tested, mountain-approved products selected by Christy Sports experts, including master bootfitters, softgoods specialists and seasoned store teams. Each recommendation addresses a real need guests experience outdoors, from staying warm on storm days to improving performance on changing terrain."We do not just sell gear. We live in it," said Randy England, director of program management and marketing operations at Christy Sports. "Our teams spend countless days on the snow, which gives them a clear view into what performs in real-world conditions. This guide reflects that experience and is designed to make gifting easier and winter days more memorable."Several standout products anchor this year's guide, including the Nidecker LT Supermatic Snowboard Bindings, which offer a universal, dual-entry step-in system that works with most standard boots. "The problem with step-in systems in snowboarding is that there has never been any standardization,"said Jake J., snowboard expert. "The Supermatic is the solution. It works with any boot on the market."Comfort-focused picks include the SIDAS Fusion Uni S-1400B Heated Socks, which provide up to 14 hours of heat. "Heated socks have been a total game changer for me on and off the slopes," said Charlotte B., director of digital experience. "I can finally ski all day without freezing toes."For skiers seeking a high-performance fit, the Salomon S/Pro Supra Dual BOA 120 Ski Boots stand out for precision and adjustability. "Salomon is breaking new ground by integrating dual BOA technology into their ski boots for better comfort and performance,"said Jay R., store manager. "Pair that with the Christy Sports Boot Fit Guarantee and you have the best product and service in the business."In addition to staff picks, the guide highlights services that improve comfort and performance throughout the season. Gift cards for professional boot fitting and tuning continue to be among the most practical and appreciated options, supported by Christy Sports' Boot Fit Guarantee and 24-hour turnaround on most tune services.For families, the guide recommends durable youth apparel with growth-friendly features, as well as safety-focused gear like the Smith Scout Jr. Mips Helmet. "Safety is always important when skiing or riding, and that is even more true for kids," said Steph M., softgoods expert.To simplify shopping, the guide organizes recommendations under $150, $100 and $50, including guest favorites such as the Patagonia R1 Fleece Zip-Neck, the DryGuy Travel Dry DX and the 686 PBR Socks 2-Pack."Winter memories do not come from the couch," England said. "They come from bluebird laps, storm-day trees and that first sip of cocoa after the last chair. This guide helps our community get outside and make those moments happen."Christy Sports is the largest specialty ski and snowboard retailer and service provider in the Rocky Mountains, with more than 50 locations across Colorado, Utah, Montana, and Washington. Founded in 1958 by ski instructors Ed and Gale Crist, the company began as a single storefront in Lakewood, Colorado, and a yellow bus full of skiers.Rooted in mountain-town communities and fueled by a passion for outdoor life, Christy Sports offers premium rentals, expert boot fitting, tuning, patio furniture, and year-round outdoor gear and services. Its family of brands includes BootDoctors, Sturtevant's, The Alpineer, Leisure Living, and Powder Tools. Known for its knowledgeable staff and commitment to service, Christy Sports exists to help everyone experience the joy of mountain life — because Outside Is Better.