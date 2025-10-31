 
Last Chance to Save on Ski Passes, Gear and Rentals at Christy Sports' Ready. Set. Snow! Sale

Exclusive Ikon and resort partner deals available in select Christy Sports stores through Nov. 9
By:
 
 
Save on ski passes at Christy Sports
Save on ski passes at Christy Sports
LAKEWOOD, Colo. - Nov. 4, 2025 - PRLog -- Winter is calling, and Christy Sports is answering with the Ready. Set. Snow! sale — the final chance to lock in Ikon Pass savings, resort partner deals and season rental specials before the lifts start spinning.

Available now through Nov. 9, guests can visit select Christy Sports stores across Colorado, Utah and Sturtevant's in Washington to purchase passes from Ikon, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Monarch, Winter Park, Solitude and Crystal Mountain, along with in-store specials on new gear, boot fitting and tuning services.

"Christy Sports is a trusted destination for skiers and riders gearing up for the season, and we're thrilled to partner with them once again to offer special Ikon Pass savings," said Bob Stinchcomb, senior vice president of global sales at Alterra Mountain Co. "These limited-time deals give guests even more reason to lock in their Ikon Pass and start planning their best days on the mountain this winter."

Pass Deals at a Glance

Ikon Pass Savings
  • Adult (23+): $1,429 (Save $90) | Young Adult (13–22): $1,119 (Save $60) | Child (5–12): $399 (Save $50)
  • Base Pass: Adult $1,049 (Save $50) | Young Adult $779 (Save $40) | Child $349 (Save $30)
Colorado Resort Passes
  • Steamboat Early Season 3-Day Pass – $199
  • Steamboat April Unlimited – $399 (Ages 13+), $319 (Child 5–12)
  • Winter Park Flex 3 Pass – $321 (Adult), $327 (Child 5–12)
  • A-Basin 3-, 4- and 5-Day Passes – $239–$329 (Adult), $109–$139 (Child)
  • Monarch 4-Pack – $259
Utah
  • Solitude Midweek Plus Pass – $625
Washington
  • Crystal Mountain 3-Day Pass – $209
Season Rentals and Family Bundles

Beyond passes, Christy Sports makes it easy to get the whole family geared up for the season.

Season ski and snowboard rentals start at:
  • Colorado/Utah: Kids from $99; adults from $239
  • Washington (Sturtevant's): Kids from $99; adults from $329
Families can also take advantage of Christy Kids Jr. Season Rental Bundles, pairing ski rentals with Loveland or Monarch Mountain season passes for one easy, affordable package — available exclusively at Front Range stores:
  • Loveland bundles: Starting at $289 for ages 6–14
  • Monarch bundles: Starting at $343 for ages 7–12
Additional In-Store Offers
  • New winter gear and apparel from Helly Hansen, K2, Lib Tech, Nordica, Salomon, Smith and more
  • Up to 50% off select prior-season styles
  • $10 off tuning and repair services
  • 25% off custom insoles with any in-store boot purchase
"Ready. Set. Snow! brings together everything our guests need to kick off the season," said Randy England, director of program management and marketing operations at Christy Sports. "Passes, rentals, tuning — it's all in one place, with real people who know the mountains."

The Ready. Set. Snow! sale runs through Nov. 9 at participating Christy Sports locations across Colorado, Utah and Washington. For details, visit https://www.christysports.com/pages/ready-set-snow.html.

Contact
Sarah Schupp
***@christysports.com
