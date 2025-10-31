News By Tag
* Ski
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Last Chance to Save on Ski Passes, Gear and Rentals at Christy Sports' Ready. Set. Snow! Sale
Exclusive Ikon and resort partner deals available in select Christy Sports stores through Nov. 9
By: Christy Sports
Available now through Nov. 9, guests can visit select Christy Sports stores across Colorado, Utah and Sturtevant's in Washington to purchase passes from Ikon, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Monarch, Winter Park, Solitude and Crystal Mountain, along with in-store specials on new gear, boot fitting and tuning services.
"Christy Sports is a trusted destination for skiers and riders gearing up for the season, and we're thrilled to partner with them once again to offer special Ikon Pass savings," said Bob Stinchcomb, senior vice president of global sales at Alterra Mountain Co. "These limited-time deals give guests even more reason to lock in their Ikon Pass and start planning their best days on the mountain this winter."
Pass Deals at a Glance
Ikon Pass Savings
Beyond passes, Christy Sports makes it easy to get the whole family geared up for the season.
Season ski and snowboard rentals start at:
The Ready. Set. Snow! sale runs through Nov. 9 at participating Christy Sports locations across Colorado, Utah and Washington. For details, visit https://www.christysports.com/
Contact
Sarah Schupp
***@christysports.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse