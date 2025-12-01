News By Tag
World Soil Day: IUCN Report Reveals Soils Store 45% More Carbon Than Previously Estimated
The report also finds Soil Degradation could emit CO₂ at Levels Comparable to U.S. Emissions if not addressed
By: Save Soil
The Soil Security Report (https://consciousplanet.org/
The report warns that 40% of Earth's land is already degraded, with the UNFAO projecting 90% by 2050. Current degradation risks releasing 4.81 billion metric tons of CO₂ each year, comparable to the U.S. annual emissions. If just 1% of Europe's soil carbon were lost, it would equal the emissions of 1 billion cars.
Alongside the report, the Save Soil Movement today released its 'COP30 Policy Verdict' (https://drive.google.com/
The verdict finds that while COP30 advanced global coordination, systems for financing and formal negotiations on soil remain critically behind:
The Soil Security Framework, a practical model built on five pillars (Capacity, Condition, Connectivity, Capital, and Codification)
In 2025, the IUCN adopted Resolution 007 to develop a Global Legal Instrument for Soil Security, joined by the EU Soil Monitoring Law and the Pan-African Model Law. For 2026, Save Soil calls for a stronger emphasis on soil in international UN negotiations to support regional initiatives.
Save Soil is a global people's movement launched by Conscious Planet to address the rapid degradation of agricultural soils. The movement is backed by the UN Environment Program, UN Food and Agricultural Organization, UN Convention to Combat Desertification, World Food Program, and IUCN amongst others.
