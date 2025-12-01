 
Dog Breath Is Over, Say Scientists (in New Ad for Minties® Freshbites)

By: TiNYAdAgency.com
 
NEW YORK - Dec. 5, 2025 - PRLog -- According to a news report, dogs have officially stopped sniffing each other's butts. The news report in question happens to be an ad: the new national launch campaign for Minties® Freshbites, an innovative dental treat for dogs from PetIQ, which owns one of the country's largest portfolios of pet health and wellness brands.

The "Dog Breath Is Over" campaign was created in partnership with independent creative agency TiNY in New York City.

"This product innovation is literally big news. So when TiNY brought us this idea, we said yes immediately," said Jissan Cherian, PetIQ's Chief Marketing Officer.

Made with 5 natural breath fresheners and a unique texture for a long-lasting chew, each Minties® Freshbites treat is just 7.5 calories—so you don't have to feel guilty about treating. The longer chew gives those ingredients more time to work their magic, eradicating dog breath from the face of the earth.

"With Minties® Freshbites, we have a product that can genuinely change how people feel about treating their dogs for breath freshening," says Cherian. "TiNY helped us turn that truth into a simple, memorable promise. Dog breath really IS over. If you want it."

The breaking-news parody launch film is supported by a broader campaign ecosystem that includes a sampling program featuring Minties® Freshbites Minterventions™ on TV and in homes across America.

"It starts with a great product," said Mike Rovner, TiNY partner and Chief Creative Officer. "These people actually fixed dog breath. That's huge news. And then they let us have fun telling the story. We are in TiNY heaven."

For PetIQ, this isn't just a launch—it's a challenge to the entire category of dog breath treats. And it's the first collaboration between PetIQ and TiNY. But it won't be the last.

"Our brands are growing fast because they solve real needs—and we want creative that does the same," said Camillo Pane, CEO of PetIQ. "TiNY understands how to move with urgency, build with purpose, and create work that earns attention. 'Dog Breath Is Over' does all three."

Think your dog needs a Mintervention™? Minties® Freshbites are available now on Amazon and wherever pet products are sold.

About PetIQ PetIQ is a leading pet health and wellness company committed to making quality veterinary care more affordable and accessible. Its trusted brand portfolio includes PetArmor®, Minties®, and VetIQ®, as well as a growing network of community vet clinics serving pet families nationwide.

About TiNY TiNY is an independent creative company built to make great work for great people—and have a great time doing it. Lean, nimble, and relentlessly idea-focused, TiNY partners with ambitious brands to make award-winning work for American Century Investments, AMP Awards, Avantis Investors, Ross University School of Medicine, and PetIQ. The three TiNY partners bring a century of combined experience running brands like Pepsi, Budweiser, E-Trade, Mercedes, NBA, Subway, and HSBC. Learn more at tinyadagency.com.

Source:TiNYAdAgency.com
