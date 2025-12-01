 
News By Tag
* Ketamine Clinic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Clearwater
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2025
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
7654321

Valor Health Solutions Opens Clearwater Clinic, Expanding Access to Mental Health

By:
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Dec. 5, 2025 - PRLog -- Valor Health Solutions, a veteran-founded and clinician-led behavioral health practice, today announced the opening of its Clearwater clinic at 4625 E Bay Dr., Ste. 103, Clearwater, FL 33764. The new location offers advanced, evidence-based treatments for depression, PTSD, anxiety, and chronic pain syndromes, including ketamine-assisted therapy and integrative mental health services.

Valor Health Solutions was created to bridge the gap between traditional mental health care and innovative, research-informed treatments. While the organization has a deep commitment to serving veterans, first responders, and their families, the Clearwater clinic is open to all adults seeking high-quality, compassionate care.

"Countless individuals have pursued traditional mental health treatments without achieving the outcomes they hoped for. Being able to offer an innovative, therapy-led alternative is both meaningful and exciting, expanding the possibilities for those seeking a new path to healing," said Wes Wrather, CEO of Valor Health Solutions.

The Clearwater clinic is led locally by D. Matthew Dolan, MSN, CRNA, APRN, PMHNP-S, Director of Clinical Practice for the Tampa Bay region, who oversees the delivery of ketamine therapy and integrative mental health care, with dual board certifications in anesthesia and critical care and more than three decades of healthcare experience, including 26 years as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologist (CRNA). Dolan brings a combination of clinical precision, leadership, and deep compassion to the patients he serves.

The Clearwater clinic offers a coordinated range of services, including:
  • Ketamine infusion therapy for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, anxiety, and certain chronic pain conditions
  • Spravato® (esketamine) therapy for treatment-resistant depression
  • Oral/sublingual ketamine protocols delivered under telehealth-supported medical supervision
  • Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and psychotherapy through licensed mental health professionals
  • Wellness and integration support to help patients process treatment and build sustainable coping skills
"Precision medicine matters, but compassion is what makes it work," said Matt Dolan, MSN, CRNA, APRN, PMHNP-S, Director of Clinical Practice, Tampa Bay Region. "At Valor, we follow evidence-based protocols, but we never lose sight of the fact that every person walking through our doors is more than a diagnosis. Our goal in Clearwater is to create a space where patients feel safe, understood, and supported as they work toward real, lasting change in their lives."

Before entering civilian practice, Dolan served on active duty in the U.S. Army as a Special Operations medical officer, completing multiple deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and other regions. Those experiences deepened his empathy for veterans, first responders, and others coping with trauma and post-traumatic stress, communities that remain central to Valor's mission in Tampa Bay and beyond.

Valor Health Solutions is in-network with many major commercial insurance plans and verifies benefits before treatment whenever possible. For patients who are underinsured or managing high deductibles, the clinic also offers flexible financing options and can help patients explore payment solutions.

"We know cost can be a barrier," Dolan added. "Our team helps patients understand their benefits, out-of-pocket costs, and financing options so they can make informed decisions about their care."

Patients, families, and referring providers can learn more or schedule an initial consultation by visiting ValorHealthConnect.com or calling the patient care line at (888) 214-2144.

Media Contact
Valor Health Solutions
***@valorhealthconnect.com
8882142144
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@valorhealthconnect.com Email Verified
Tags:Ketamine Clinic
Industry:Health
Location:Clearwater - Florida - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Valor Health Solutions News
Most Viewed
Most Viewed Monthly

Most Viewed
Most Viewed Monthly

Dec 05, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share