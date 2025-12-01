News By Tag
Valor Health Solutions Opens Clearwater Clinic, Expanding Access to Mental Health
Valor Health Solutions was created to bridge the gap between traditional mental health care and innovative, research-informed treatments. While the organization has a deep commitment to serving veterans, first responders, and their families, the Clearwater clinic is open to all adults seeking high-quality, compassionate care.
"Countless individuals have pursued traditional mental health treatments without achieving the outcomes they hoped for. Being able to offer an innovative, therapy-led alternative is both meaningful and exciting, expanding the possibilities for those seeking a new path to healing," said Wes Wrather, CEO of Valor Health Solutions.
The Clearwater clinic is led locally by D. Matthew Dolan, MSN, CRNA, APRN, PMHNP-S, Director of Clinical Practice for the Tampa Bay region, who oversees the delivery of ketamine therapy and integrative mental health care, with dual board certifications in anesthesia and critical care and more than three decades of healthcare experience, including 26 years as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologist (CRNA). Dolan brings a combination of clinical precision, leadership, and deep compassion to the patients he serves.
The Clearwater clinic offers a coordinated range of services, including:
Before entering civilian practice, Dolan served on active duty in the U.S. Army as a Special Operations medical officer, completing multiple deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and other regions. Those experiences deepened his empathy for veterans, first responders, and others coping with trauma and post-traumatic stress, communities that remain central to Valor's mission in Tampa Bay and beyond.
Valor Health Solutions is in-network with many major commercial insurance plans and verifies benefits before treatment whenever possible. For patients who are underinsured or managing high deductibles, the clinic also offers flexible financing options and can help patients explore payment solutions.
"We know cost can be a barrier," Dolan added. "Our team helps patients understand their benefits, out-of-pocket costs, and financing options so they can make informed decisions about their care."
Patients, families, and referring providers can learn more or schedule an initial consultation by visiting ValorHealthConnect.com or calling the patient care line at (888) 214-2144.
