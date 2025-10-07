WECS TV Show San Francisco ~ Dallas Spotlights Sherri Young, AASC Executive Director

Several weeks before today's 30th Anniversary Celebration of the African American Shakespeare Company in the Hayes Valley San Francisco Neighborhood, Young was among the inaugural guests of WECS- TV San Francisco ~ Dallas.

Sherri Young Executive Director, AASC

Present live scenes from AASC's upcoming season

Feature performances from some of the Company's most beloved productions

Engage the community with music, art, and cultural activities

Contact

Wright Enterprises

***@gmail.com Wright Enterprises

End

-- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight ~San Francisco ~ Dallas–September 18, 2025 – Sherri Young, Founder and Executive Director of the African-American Shakespeare Company (AASC), recently appeared on the newly launched Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight ~ San Francisco ~ Dallas (W.E.C.S.) TV Show. The program aired on Channel 29 and was also shared across W.E.C.S. social media platforms, giving Bay Area and Dallas audiences a deeper look at Young's artistic vision and the upcoming 30th Anniversary Celebration, "Taste of Shakes."Sherri Young founded the African-American Shakespeare Company in 1994 to provide greater opportunities for actors of color to perform classical theatre and to broaden the reach of Shakespeare to diverse communities. Over three decades, she has served as Executive Director, producing and directing numerous works and championing the Company's educational and outreach initiatives."Thirty years of the African-American Shakespeare Company is a testament to the creativity, resilience, and brilliance of our community. Appearing on Community Spotlight gave me a chance to share that journey with a wider audience."— Sherri Young, Founder & Executive Director, African-American Shakespeare CompanyYoung holds an M.F.A. from the American Conservatory Theatre and is a frequent speaker at universities and national conferences on theatre and equity. Her leadership extends beyond the stage—she has also served as a Commissioner for the San Francisco Arts Commission under Mayor Gavin Newsom.The African-American Shakespeare Company has become a celebrated cultural institution in the Bay Area, known for innovative stagings of Shakespeare and other classics, as well as contemporary works. Its mission is rooted in making theatre accessible, relevant, and resonant for today's audiences."It was an honor to host Sherri Young on one of our early episodes. Her work represents exactly what Community Spotlight is about—highlighting leaders who shape culture, history, and opportunity."—Jackie Wright, Host & Founder, W.E.C.S. Community Spotlight San Francisco ~Dallas e-Newsletter. The TV Show produced by Ken Johnson and Will Hammon is based on the longtime newsletter..During her appearance on Community Spotlight, Young highlighted the upcoming "Taste of Shakes: A 30th Anniversary Celebration,"a free public event that will:The event underscores AASC's legacy of excellence while celebrating its future as a vibrant leader in Bay Area theatre.W.E.C.S. Community Spotlight San Francisco ~ Dallas is hosted by Jackie Wright, veteran journalist and founder of Wright Enterprises. With more than two decades of experience in media, nonprofit, and corporate communications, Wright has long provided a platform for underserved communities through storytelling. The new TV show builds on her longstanding community newsletter and film/media work, with a mission to uplift cultural, civic, and artistic voices that too often go unheard.The episode that aired on San Francisco Cable Channel 29 featuring Sherri Young is now available on W.E.C.S.'s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.com:For details about the 30th Anniversary Celebration, visit:https://youtu.be/OHjh1i5WxUQ