 
News By Tag
* Esports
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2025
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

Valhallan Esports and XP League Unite to Expand Opportunity in Youth Esports

By:
 
LAS VEGAS - Dec. 15, 2025 - PRLog -- Valhallan, a premier global organization for youth esports training and competition, today announced it has acquired XP League, one of the most recognized names in youth esports. This merger unites two leading organizations to unlock greater access for players, enhanced support for franchisees, and a stronger pathway for competitive gaming development.

"XP League has built a passionate community of young gamers and families, and we've long respected the developmental foundation they created," said Morris Jackson, CEO of Valhallan. "By uniting our two organizations, we're forming the strongest in-person youth esports academy in North America, one that combines Valhallan's competitive pathway, coaching structure, and national championship ecosystem with XP League's community-driven approach. This move strengthens every arena in both systems and expands the opportunities we can offer players, communities, and franchise owners. Together, we are building the future of youth esports and opening the door for the next generation to grow, compete, and thrive."

"As the youth esports landscape continues to mature, this merger puts both organizations in a stronger position to serve players and franchisees," said Michael Browning, Jr., Founder & CEO of Unleashed Brands. "XP League has been an important part of our platform, and we're proud of how it has helped kids learn teamwork, confidence, and sportsmanship. Valhallan brings deep expertise in competitive gaming, ensuring XP League continues to grow and innovate for families, while allowing Unleashed Brands to focus on our core competency — delivering in-person, offline experiences that help kids discover who they are destined to be."

Under this new structure, day-to-day operations and system support for XP League will be led by the Valhallan team, bringing expanded expertise and a unified vision for the next era of youth esports. Both organizations are committed to ensuring a smooth, coordinated transition for franchise owners, coaches, players, and families.

About Valhallan
Valhallan is a youth esports academy focused on developing the next generation of digital athletes through professional coaching, structured training, building community, and competitive play. Valhallan operates esports training centers and arenas across North America, with a mission centered on teamwork, personal growth, and long-term player development. Learn more: https://valhallan.com

About Unleashed Brands
Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Contact
Abby Fogel, VP Brand Management & Communications
***@unleashedbrands.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@unleashedbrands.com Email Verified
Tags:Esports
Industry:Consumer
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Dec 15, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share