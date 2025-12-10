News By Tag
Valhallan Esports and XP League Unite to Expand Opportunity in Youth Esports
By: Unleashed Brands
"XP League has built a passionate community of young gamers and families, and we've long respected the developmental foundation they created," said Morris Jackson, CEO of Valhallan. "By uniting our two organizations, we're forming the strongest in-person youth esports academy in North America, one that combines Valhallan's competitive pathway, coaching structure, and national championship ecosystem with XP League's community-driven approach. This move strengthens every arena in both systems and expands the opportunities we can offer players, communities, and franchise owners. Together, we are building the future of youth esports and opening the door for the next generation to grow, compete, and thrive."
"As the youth esports landscape continues to mature, this merger puts both organizations in a stronger position to serve players and franchisees,"
Under this new structure, day-to-day operations and system support for XP League will be led by the Valhallan team, bringing expanded expertise and a unified vision for the next era of youth esports. Both organizations are committed to ensuring a smooth, coordinated transition for franchise owners, coaches, players, and families.
About Valhallan
Valhallan is a youth esports academy focused on developing the next generation of digital athletes through professional coaching, structured training, building community, and competitive play. Valhallan operates esports training centers and arenas across North America, with a mission centered on teamwork, personal growth, and long-term player development. Learn more: https://valhallan.com
About Unleashed Brands
Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.
Contact
Abby Fogel, VP Brand Management & Communications
***@unleashedbrands.com
