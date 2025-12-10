News By Tag
The HOPE Center Receives General Operating Support Grant from OceanFirst Foundation
The donation will strengthen housing solutions and improve health and wellness for Ocean County neighbors in need.
By: The HOPE Center
OceanFirst Foundation, established by OceanFirst Bank, empowers nonprofit organizations across New Jersey through strategic funding, community events, and investments in local projects. As part of their "Local Love. Lasting Impact." campaign, the foundation has designated this grant to The HOPE Center to support housing solutions and improve health and wellness for members of the Ocean County community.
The HOPE Center intends to use this grant to sustain and strengthen the services they provide each day to individuals and families in crisis. The organization provides for their clients' basic human needs by helping families remain safely housed, connecting individuals with resources, and maintaining their food pantry.
"Every day, we work with people who are doing their best to get by, but are one unexpected bill, one health emergency, or one lost paycheck away from crisis," said Amy VanBezooijen, Executive Director of The HOPE Center. "This generous support from OceanFirst Foundation is truly an expression of local love with lasting impact. It allows us to meet our neighbors' immediate needs and help them take the next hopeful step forward."
In addition to this grant, The HOPE Center is also a participant in the CommUNITYFirst Program, an initiative by OceanFirst Bank that allows customers to link eligible bank accounts to a local nonprofit. The bank then provides quarterly donations to the organization based on the account's balance, at no cost to the account holder—offering another simple way for community members to support The HOPE Center's mission.
To learn more about The HOPE Center, visit houseofhopeocean.org, call The HOPE Center at 732-341-4447, or send an email to info@houseofhopeocean.org.
About The HOPE Center
The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-4447. After 4 PM, for emergency services, please call 211.
About OceanFirst Foundation
OceanFirst Foundation empowers organizations to think bigger, solve more problems, and make life better in the neighborhoods served by OceanFirst Bank. OceanFirst Foundation's priorities include Advancing Economic Stability & Mobility, Supporting Housing Solutions, Empowering the Next Generation, and Improving Health & Wellness. Since 1996, OceanFirst Foundation has awarded more than 10,500 grants totaling more than $51 million to nonprofits across the OceanFirst Bank footprint. Learn more at oceanfirstfdn.org.
Roxanne Palladino, Design 446
***@design446.com
