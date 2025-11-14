 
Family To Surprise And Honor WWII Veteran Raymond Henry Morgan With A Parade On 100th Birthday

The Morgan Family Will Gather from Six States in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday to Celebrate One of America's Remaining "Greatest Generation" Heroes, a Resident of Myrtle Beach, Raymond Henry Morgan, born November 20, 1925.
By:
 
 
Raymond Morgan & WWII Flight Crew
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Nov. 17, 2025

Amid November celebrations honoring America's veterans, the family of World War II Veteran Staff Sergeant Raymond "Ray" will celebrate the soon-to-be centenarian's 100th birthday with a surprise parade and four-day family reunion recognizing a lifetime of service, faith, and perseverance.

The festivities, taking place November 19–23, 2025, will include more than 50 family members from six states—Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina—coming together to honor the beloved patriarch affectionately known as "Dad, Grandpa, & Great-Grandpa." A highlight of the celebration will be a surprise parade featuring police cars, fire trucks, decorated vehicles, buses, and marching veterans from several VFW chapters in North Myrtle Beach.

"In the spirit of giving credit where credit is due, North Myrtle Beach is honored to be the location of the centenarian celebrations for our World War II hero and neighbor, Raymond Henry Morgan," said Mayor Marilyn Hatley, Mayor of North Myrtle Beach since 2001. "The family's surprise parade in our town should be an inspiration to all, reminding us to uplift those who have paved the way for our nation's achievements."

A Living Legacy of the Greatest Generation

Born November 20, 1925, in De Pere, Wisconsin, and raised in Kenosha, Ray Morgan represents the spirit of "Greatest Generation" as dubbed by longtime highly respected former television newsman, Tom Brokaw.  At age 17, he volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving as a B-17 tail-gunner on 13 missions and a radar operator on 13  more missions over Italy and Germany. His 13th mission  over Berlin was the most dangerous flight.

After returning home, marrying Dorothy Lorraine Piehl and fathering his first two children Morgan faced another battle—polio—and triumphed once again, going on to father two more children and to enjoy a 71-year marriage to his beloved wife Dorothy until her death in 2017.  Morgan, a strong provider for his family,  had a 50-year career spanning tool making, lumber sales, and correctional education. For two decades, he trained inmates in the Attica and Green Haven prison metal shops, earning the respect of those he mentored.

Faith, Family, and Freemasonry

A Presbyterian elder in New York and Georgia, Morgan's life has been defined by faith and service. He also devoted over 60 years to the Freemasons, achieving high honors including Past Master of Riverdale Lodge (GA) and leadership positions across multiple New York lodges.

Community and National Recognition

Morgan's life has inspired tributes nationwide. He was previously honored by the City of Morrow, Georgia, with a Veterans Day proclamation in 2017.  He has received proclamations from several elected officials for the upcoming celebration. Churches and Masonic Lodges from Wisconsin to South Carolina have also sent congratulatory letters and resolutions recognizing his service and character.  The family is hoping to receive at least 100 birthday greetings from across the nation as a symbol of gratitude for his service to the nation.  They can be sent via email to his daughter, Joanne Duncan:joduncan13@gmail.com.

Celebration Details

The Raymond Henry Morgan 100th Birthday Celebration will include:
  • November 20th 11:00 a.m.: Surprise parade through North Myrtle Beach honoring his century of life and service. Parade Assembly 10:30 a.m.  Parade route details: 27th Ave S & Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach; 27the Ave S to Left on Perrin to right on 25th Ave S to right on Ocean Blvd back to 27th Ave S.
  • November 21st 1:00 p.m. A special photo opportunity at the Myrtle Beach Sky Wheel, where 50 veterans will join Ray for a commemorative photograph.
  • November 19–23: Family reunion and gatherings  complete with a catered meal from Mission BBQ in recognition of Ray's military service.

Morgan's family anticipates receiving over 100 birthday cards from across the nation as a symbol of gratitude to one of America's few surviving WWII heroes.

Media Invitation

Local and national media are invited to cover the Surprise Parade and Veteran Recognition Ceremony in Myrtle Beach. Interviews with family, participating veterans, and others can be arranged in advance.

World War II Veteran's 100th Birthday Celebration Fact Sheet
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1J049iPOgFp0NH6BLt72-z...
-30-

November 17th in World War II History
International Students Day-:"commemorates the 1939 uprising of Czech students in Prague, who bravely resisted Nazi oppression during World War II. Their resistance, though brutally crushed, became a lasting global symbol of student unity, courage, and defiance against tyranny."
https://ssbcrackexams.com/current-affairs-17-november-2025/

