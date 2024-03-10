Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
ASA to Host New Webinar on Buying and Selling in the Design Market
By: ASA
This webinar, Market Trends: Buying and Selling in the Design Market (https://learn.appraisers.org/
This webinar will navigate through the increasingly nebulous fine line among art, design, and craft, examining the latest trends shaping auctions, design fairs, and collector behavior. From the emergence of new international makers to the transformation of collecting categories and movements, participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the forces driving change within the design market.
Avid collectors, design enthusiasts, and seasoned industry professionals will all benefit from this webinar by gaining insights from leading experts and staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving world of art, design, and craft.
Register now to secure your spot!
Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/
ABOUT MEAGHAN RODDY
Meaghan Roddy, based in Los Angeles, boasts over two decades in the auction sector, notably as Senior VP of Design at Phillips. She successfully managed multiple record-setting auctions and collections and continues to privately advise collectors and institutions. Roddy is a respected voice in design and craft markets, contributing to publications and lecturing for esteemed organizations like The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and Design Miami/. A 2017 Curatorial Fellow at the Center for Craft, she co-curated the nationally touring exhibition "The Good Making of Good Things: Craft Horizons Magazine 1941-1979." Roddy's recent curatorial projects include "Apex," a contemporary fiber exhibition at Volume Gallery in Chicago January - February 2024, and "Implicit Explicit," an exhibition of artists working in materials-led processes, for Make Hauser & Wirth in Los Angeles, February - April 2024, She sits on the Board of Directors at the Center for Craft and serves on the Design and Decorative Arts Acquisition Committee at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse