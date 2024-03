ASA to Host New Webinar on Buying and Selling in the Design Market

By: ASA

-- ASA announces the hosting of a new upcoming webinar designed to look at trends in the 20and 21century design marketplace with particular focus on secondary market collecting.This webinar, Market Trends: Buying and Selling in the Design Market (https://learn.appraisers.org/products/pp162-market-trends-buying-and-selling-in-the-design-market#tab-product_tab_webinar_overview), will be aired July 16, 2024, from 1:00pm – 2:00pm ET. In a dynamic exploration of the intersection between art, design, and craft, this webinar will delve deep into the evolving landscape of the 20th and 21st-century design marketplace. With a special focus on secondary market collecting, attendees will gain invaluable insights into the ever-shifting trends.This webinar will navigate through the increasingly nebulous fine line among art, design, and craft, examining the latest trends shaping auctions, design fairs, and collector behavior. From the emergence of new international makers to the transformation of collecting categories and movements, participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the forces driving change within the design market.Avid collectors, design enthusiasts, and seasoned industry professionals will all benefit from this webinar by gaining insights from leading experts and staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving world of art, design, and craft.Register now to secure your spot!Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/ 49Gpp9c or call (800) 272-8258.ASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser ( http://www.appraisers.org/ find-an-appraiser )" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.Meaghan Roddy, based in Los Angeles, boasts over two decades in the auction sector, notably as Senior VP of Design at Phillips. She successfully managed multiple record-setting auctions and collections and continues to privately advise collectors and institutions. Roddy is a respected voice in design and craft markets, contributing to publications and lecturing for esteemed organizations like The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and Design Miami/. A 2017 Curatorial Fellow at the Center for Craft, she co-curated the nationally touring exhibition "The Good Making of Good Things: Craft Horizons Magazine 1941-1979." Roddy's recent curatorial projects include "Apex," a contemporary fiber exhibition at Volume Gallery in Chicago January - February 2024, and "Implicit Explicit," an exhibition of artists working in materials-led processes, for Make Hauser & Wirth in Los Angeles, February - April 2024, She sits on the Board of Directors at the Center for Craft and serves on the Design and Decorative Arts Acquisition Committee at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.